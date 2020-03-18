Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Okayama / Breaking news

Super GT postpones Okayama opener after all

shares
comments
Super GT postpones Okayama opener after all
By:
Mar 18, 2020, 1:07 AM

The opening round of the new SUPER GT season at Okayama has been postponed amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Sometime Pacific Formula 1 Grand Prix host Okayama was due to hold the 2020 curtain-raiser on April 11-12, with series organiser GTA having expressed confidence that the race would be able to go ahead on schedule in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, following discussions at last weekend’s Okayama pre-season test – which was closed to spectators in a bid to limit the spread of the virus – it was announced on Wednesday morning that the first race of the season would have to be delayed after all.

A new date for the event will be communicated in due course.

The Okayama test took place during a weekend when almost all other motorsport series, including Formula 1, IndyCar and NASCAR, were forced into cancelling events as the coronavirus crisis continued to deepen around the world.

Although more than 850 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Japan, the figure is not rising as quickly as it is in other countries, notably in Europe, where there are now upwards of 75,000 cases across the continent and more than 30,000 in Italy alone.

The Japanese government has not yet adopted any of the more radical measures seen elsewhere, having so far only requested schools to close and major sporting and cultural events to be cancelled, postponed or scaled down.

Super Formula's Fuji race in question

With the GTA electing to postpone the SUPER GT opener, it seems likely that Super Formula will also choose to delay what is currently set to be its first race at Fuji on April 18-19.

Super Formula had already postponed its planned season opener at Suzuka, due to take place on April 4-5, as well as the opening pre-season test at the same track.

Further news of the series’ plans is expected this week, but it has been announced the two-day Fuji pre-season test will go ahead starting next Tuesday, albeit behind closed doors.

Likewise, next week's SUPER GT test at the same venue will also run as per schedule, but again without any spectators.

Next article
Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director

Previous article

Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Okayama
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Fuji

Fuji

3 May - 4 May

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

1h
2
SCCA

Huffaker Engineering returns

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

5
NASCAR Cup

Cooper Lighting Joins Square D Racing Team

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Super GT postpones Okayama opener after all
SGT

Super GT postpones Okayama opener after all

Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director
FE

Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director

Gallery: Super GT returns to action in Okayama test
SGT

Gallery: Super GT returns to action in Okayama test

Toyota Supras sweep final day of Okayama Super GT test
SGT

Toyota Supras sweep final day of Okayama Super GT test

Honda has made "big step forward" with new NSX
SGT

Honda has made "big step forward" with new NSX

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.