Super GT / Okayama Preview

Okayama SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

SUPER GT will kick off its 2022 season with a visit to the fast and furious Okayama International Circuit this weekend. Here's how you can follow all the action.

A bumper field of 43 cars is entered for the 2022 season, with 42 of those set for battle in Sunday's 300km opener at sometime Formula 1 Pacific Grand Prix venue Okayama (formerly TI Circuit Aida).

There's change in the air at Nissan with the introduction of the new Z model in the GT500 class, and the Yokohama marque will be keen for a repeat of its debut wins in 2004 with the original Z and 2008 with the GT-R.

Read Also:

Toyota dominated at Okayama last year with GR Supras locking out the top five in qualifying and the top four in the race, and will be hoping for a similar performance this time round following the aerodynamic revisions it has made to the car for this season.

Defending champion Sho Tsuboi (TOM'S) will also be aiming to avenge his Okayama defeat to Rookie Racing pair Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima alongside his new teammate in the #36 car, Giuliano Alesi.

Honda also comes into 2022 with an improved car, based on the Type S version of the NSX. Attention will be focused on Team Kunimitsu duo Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino, who will not only want to avenge their narrow 2021 title loss but also honour the memory of team founder Kunimitsu Takahashi.

It's not just the car manufacturers who are battling in SUPER GT either, as there are four tyre makers all vying for the upper hand. Bridgestone has dominated the series in recent years, but Michelin, Yokohama and Dunlop will all be eager to get their campaigns off to a winning start.

In the GT300 class, there are two new cars in the form of the Toyota GR86 and the BMW M4 GT3 that could shake up the order, as Subaru bids to become the first team to successfully defend the title with the same drivers following the marque's 2021 success with its BRZ.

SUPER GT time schedule for Okayama, Round 1

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT 

Saturday April 16

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.20am/1.20am/8.20pm (Friday)/5.20pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 2pm/6am/1am/10pm (Friday)

Sunday April 17

Warm-up – 12.40am/4.40am/11.40pm (Saturday)/8.40pm (Saturday)

Race (82 laps) – 2pm/6am/1am/10pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Okayama?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2022 SUPER GT season (subscription required and some geo-restrictions apply).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Okayama, Round 1

GT500 class: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

NDDP Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

Team Impul

Bridgestone

12

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

France Giuliano Alesi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

37

Japan Ritomo Miyata

France Sacha Fenestraz

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

NSX-GT (Type S)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

Bridgestone

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Team Mugen

Dunlop

16

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

GT300 class:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Inging Toyota GR86 GT B

Japan Hiroki Katoh

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi
4 Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Y

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Y

Japan Reiji Hiraki

Japan Yusuke Tomibayashi
6 Motoyama Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 Y

Japan Satoshi Motoyama

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama
7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 M

Japan Seiji Ara

Brazil Augusto Farfus
9 Pacific CarGuy Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Y

Japan Kei Cozzolino

Japan Naoki Yokomizo
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Riki Okusa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Keishi Ishikawa
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Y

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Kakunoshin Ota
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT D

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Y

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai
25 Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Y

Japan Takamitsu Matsui

Japan Seita Nonaka
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Y

Japan Hiroaki Nagai

Japan Manabu Orido
31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport B

Japan Yuhki Nakayama

Japan Koki Saga
34 Busou Drago Corse Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D

Japan Masataka Yanagida

Japan Yuji Ide
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

Y

 

Japan Taiyou Ida

Japan Yuki Tanaka
50 Arnage Racing Toyota 86 MC Y

Japan Masaki Kano

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi
52 Saitama Toyopet GB Toyota GR Supra GT300 B

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai
55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 B

Japan Hideki Mutoh

Japan Iori Kimura
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y

Japan Kiyoto Fujinami

Brazil JP de Oliveira
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 D

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 Subaru/R&D Sport Subaru BRZ D

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 B

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 D

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Atsushi Tanaka
