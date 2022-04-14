Okayama SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
SUPER GT will kick off its 2022 season with a visit to the fast and furious Okayama International Circuit this weekend. Here's how you can follow all the action.
A bumper field of 43 cars is entered for the 2022 season, with 42 of those set for battle in Sunday's 300km opener at sometime Formula 1 Pacific Grand Prix venue Okayama (formerly TI Circuit Aida).
There's change in the air at Nissan with the introduction of the new Z model in the GT500 class, and the Yokohama marque will be keen for a repeat of its debut wins in 2004 with the original Z and 2008 with the GT-R.
Toyota dominated at Okayama last year with GR Supras locking out the top five in qualifying and the top four in the race, and will be hoping for a similar performance this time round following the aerodynamic revisions it has made to the car for this season.
Defending champion Sho Tsuboi (TOM'S) will also be aiming to avenge his Okayama defeat to Rookie Racing pair Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima alongside his new teammate in the #36 car, Giuliano Alesi.
Honda also comes into 2022 with an improved car, based on the Type S version of the NSX. Attention will be focused on Team Kunimitsu duo Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino, who will not only want to avenge their narrow 2021 title loss but also honour the memory of team founder Kunimitsu Takahashi.
It's not just the car manufacturers who are battling in SUPER GT either, as there are four tyre makers all vying for the upper hand. Bridgestone has dominated the series in recent years, but Michelin, Yokohama and Dunlop will all be eager to get their campaigns off to a winning start.
In the GT300 class, there are two new cars in the form of the Toyota GR86 and the BMW M4 GT3 that could shake up the order, as Subaru bids to become the first team to successfully defend the title with the same drivers following the marque's 2021 success with its BRZ.
SUPER GT time schedule for Okayama, Round 1
Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT
Saturday April 16
Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.20am/1.20am/8.20pm (Friday)/5.20pm (Friday)
Qualifying – 2pm/6am/1am/10pm (Friday)
Sunday April 17
Warm-up – 12.40am/4.40am/11.40pm (Saturday)/8.40pm (Saturday)
Race (82 laps) – 2pm/6am/1am/10pm (Saturday)
Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone
How can I watch SUPER GT at Okayama?
Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2022 SUPER GT season (subscription required and some geo-restrictions apply).
Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.
Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now
SUPER GT entry list for Okayama, Round 1
GT500 class:
|
Manufacturer
|
Team
|
Tyre
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
Nissan
Z GT500
|
NDDP Racing
|
Michelin
|
3
|
Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi
|
Team Impul
|
Bridgestone
|
12
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|
NISMO
|
Michelin
|
23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|
Kondo Racing
|
Yokohama
|
24
|
Kohei Hirate
Daiki Sasaki
|
Toyota
GR Supra
|
Rookie Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Yokohama
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi
|
TOM’S
|
Bridgestone
|
36
|
Giuliano Alesi
Sho Tsuboi
|
37
|
Ritomo Miyata
Sacha Fenestraz
|
Cerumo
|
Bridgestone
|
38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|
SARD
|Bridgestone
|
39
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|
Honda
NSX-GT (Type S)
|
ARTA
|
Bridgestone
|
8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Nirei Fukuzumi
|
Team Mugen
|
Dunlop
|
16
|
Toshiki Oyu
Ukyo Sasahara
|
Real Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
17
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Dunlop
|
64
|
Takuya Izawa
Hiroki Otsu
|
Team Kunimitsu
|
Bridgestone
|
100
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
GT300 class:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Inging
|Toyota GR86 GT
|B
|
Hiroki Katoh
Yuui Tsutsumi
|4
|Goodsmile Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Y
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|5
|Team Mach
|Toyota 86 MC
|Y
|
Reiji Hiraki
Yusuke Tomibayashi
|6
|Motoyama Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Y
|
Satoshi Motoyama
Yoshiaki Katayama
|7
|BMW Team Studie
|BMW M4 GT3
|M
|
Seiji Ara
Augusto Farfus
|9
|Pacific CarGuy Racing
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Y
|
Kei Cozzolino
Naoki Yokomizo
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|D
|
Ryuichiro Tomita
Riki Okusa
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|D
|
Hironobu Yasuda
Keishi Ishikawa
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Y
|
Takashi Kobayashi
Kakunoshin Ota
|20
|Shade Racing
|Toyota GR86 GT
|D
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu
|22
|R'Qs Motor Sports
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Y
|
Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
|25
|Team Tsuchiya
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Y
|
Takamitsu Matsui
Seita Nonaka
|30
|apr
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Y
|
Hiroaki Nagai
Manabu Orido
|31
|apr
|Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport
|B
|
Yuhki Nakayama
Koki Saga
|34
|Busou Drago Corse
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|D
|
Masataka Yanagida
Yuji Ide
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|
Y
|
Taiyou Ida
Yuki Tanaka
|50
|Arnage Racing
|Toyota 86 MC
|Y
|
Masaki Kano
Ryohei Sakaguchi
|52
|Saitama Toyopet GB
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|B
|
Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
|55
|ARTA
|Honda NSX GT3
|B
|
Hideki Mutoh
Iori Kimura
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Y
|
Kiyoto Fujinami
JP de Oliveira
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|D
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|Subaru/R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ
|D
|
Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|65
|LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|B
|
Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
|87
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Y
|
Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|88
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Y
|
Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima
|96
|K-tunes Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|D
|
Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi
|360
|Tomei Sports
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Y
|
Takayuki Aoki
Atsushi Tanaka
De Oliveira: Moves to slow GT300-rules cars "not unexpected"
How will the 'Z factor' impact SUPER GT's 2022 title fight?