Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super GT / Okayama Testing / Testing report

Honda tops opening day of Super GT testing at Okayama

shares
comments
Honda tops opening day of Super GT testing at Okayama
By:
Mar 14, 2020, 9:21 AM

Honda set the pace on the opening day of SUPER GT pre-season testing at the Okayama Circuit, with Bertrand Baguette setting the quickest time in the Real Racing NSX-GT.

While the two-day test began as scheduled on Saturday despite the coronavirus pandemic, no spectators were allowed entry to the former Pacific Grand Prix venue, and all team members had to undergo medical tests before being given access to the paddock.

The track running itself was affected by multiple rain showers, but the sky cleared sufficiently for slick tyres by the end of both the morning and the afternoon sessions.

In the first session, new Impul Nissan recruit Kazuki Hiramine took advantage of increasingly favourable track conditions to move atop the timesheets with 1m19.658s, improving on his own wet tyre benchmark of 1m24.658s.

That time remained quickest until about seven minutes were left in the session, when Tomoki Nojiri lapped the circuit in 1m19.202s in his ARTA Honda to seize the top spot.

Soon after, the Real Racing Honda of Baguette also broke the 1m20s barrier, the Belgian’s time of 1m19.638s slotting him in between Nojiri and Hiramine in second.

Rain returned during the lunch break, leading to more wet running, before the track dried again for the final hour of Day 1.

With 40 minutes remaining, reigning All-Japan F3 champion Sacha Fenestraz ended Nojiri’s reign at the top, going quickest with a 1m18.950s in his #36 TOM’S Toyota.

However, Fenestraz would soon be usurped by the NISMO-entered Nissan of Ronnie Quintarelli, before 2018 GT500 champion Naoki Yamamoto (Kunimitsu Honda) posted a time of 1m18.289s to go faster than both.

For a while it appeared that Yamamoto would end the day with the quickest time, but an extended 15-minute GT500-only run allowed Baguette to improve the benchmark with 1m17.850s.

Nojiri's teammate Nirei Fukuzumi also made a last-minute improvement after taking over the ARTA Honda, but fell short of Baguette’s time by three tenths and ended up second, while Fenestraz finished third with his own late flyer.

Yamamoto was left fourth in the final order, while Kazuya Oshima was fifth in the #14 Cerumo Toyota. The sister Cerumo car of Yuji Tachikawa was next up in sixth, while Heikki Kovalainen was seventh in the SARD Toyota.

Kovalainen’s former teammate Kohei Hirate led the Nissan contingent with the eighth-quickest time of the day in the B-Max Racing GT-R, 0.712s down on Baguette’s chart-topping lap.

Hiramine eventually ended up ninth for Impul, while the top 10 was completed by the Nissan of Quintarelli.

Reigning Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy was just over a second off the pace in 11th position in the #37 TOM’S Toyota.

Apart from the usual 15 GT500 cars, Nissan also ran an extra Yokohama-shod GT-R test car, but it only completed 16 laps all day, with its quickest lap being a 1m20.311s.

The GT300 field was led by the  #21 Hitotsuyama Audi of Shintaro Kawabata and factory Audi driver Christopher Mies.

Saturday's running was disrupted several times, with Inging’s new Toyota 86 MC for the GT300 class responsible for three red flags alone.

GT500 results:

Pos # Drivers Team Car Time
1 17

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

 Real Racing Honda 1m17.850s
2 8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

 ARTA Honda 1m18.147s
3 36

France Sacha Fenestraz

Japan Kazuki Nakajima

 TOM'S Toyota 1m18.236s
4 100

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

 Kunimitsu Honda 1m18.289s
5 14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Sho Tsuboi

 Cerumo Toyota 1m18.466s
6 38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

 Cerumo Toyota 1m18.485s
7 39

Finland Heikki Kovalainen

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

 SARD Toyota 1m18.562s
8 3

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

 B-Max Nissan 1m18.583s
9 12

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

Japan Daiki Sasaki

 Impul Nissan 1m18.644s
10 23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

 NISMO Nissan 1m18.694s
11 37

New Zealand Nick Cassidy

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

 TOM'S Toyota 1m18.939s
12 19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Ritomo Miyata

 Bandoh Toyota 1m19.135s
13 16

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Japan Hideki Mutoh

 Mugen Honda 1m19.379s
14 24

United Kingdom Jann Mardenborough

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

 Kondo Nissan 1m19.588s
15 64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

 Nakajima Honda 1m19.786s
16 230

-

 Test car Nissan 1m20.311s

Related video

Next article
Thiim relishing Super GT chance with Aston Martin

Previous article

Thiim relishing Super GT chance with Aston Martin

Next article

Honda has made "big step forward" with new NSX

Honda has made "big step forward" with new NSX
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Okayama Testing
Author Rachit Thukral

Super GT Next session

Fuji

Fuji

3 May - 4 May

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
IMSA

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020

3
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

4
Formula 1

UK-based F1 teams helping address ventilator shortage

3h
5
Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

1h

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Nissan GT-R has improved in "every area" - Mardenborough
SGT

Nissan GT-R has improved in "every area" - Mardenborough

New Supra is a step behind Honda, feels Cassidy
SGT

New Supra is a step behind Honda, feels Cassidy

Super GT postpones Okayama opener after all
SGT

Super GT postpones Okayama opener after all

Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director
FE

Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director

Gallery: Super GT returns to action in Okayama test
SGT

Gallery: Super GT returns to action in Okayama test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.