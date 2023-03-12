Gallery: SUPER GT's class of 2023 gathers for Okayama test
For the first time this year, the entire 42-car SUPER GT grid gathered at Okayama for the start of official pre-season testing. Check out all the best images from the test with our special gallery:
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Nissan’s Hiramine convinced Toyota sandbagging in testing
Toyota goes 1-2 on final day of Okayama official SUPER GT test
Latest news
Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day
Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day
Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record
Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record
WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage
WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage
GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers
GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.