Subscribe
Previous / Nissan’s Hiramine convinced Toyota sandbagging in testing Next / Toyota goes 1-2 on final day of Okayama official SUPER GT test
Super GT / Okayama Testing Photo Gallery

Gallery: SUPER GT's class of 2023 gathers for Okayama test

For the first time this year, the entire 42-car SUPER GT grid gathered at Okayama for the start of official pre-season testing. Check out all the best images from the test with our special gallery:

Gallery: SUPER GT's class of 2023 gathers for Okayama test
Listen to this article
Read Also:
#100 STANLEY NSX-GT
#100 STANLEY NSX-GT
1/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#17 Astemo NSX-GT
#17 Astemo NSX-GT
2/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#18 UPGARAGE NSX GT3
#18 UPGARAGE NSX GT3
3/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#24 Realize Corporation ADVAN Z
#24 Realize Corporation ADVAN Z
4/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#3 Niterra MOTUL Z
#3 Niterra MOTUL Z
5/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#3 Niterra MOTUL Z, #23 MOTUL AUTECH Z
#3 Niterra MOTUL Z, #23 MOTUL AUTECH Z
6/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra
#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra
7/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#4 Goodsmile Hatsune Miku AMG
#4 Goodsmile Hatsune Miku AMG
8/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#6 DOBOT Audi R8 LMS
#6 DOBOT Audi R8 LMS
9/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#60 Syntium LMcorsa GR Supra GT
#60 Syntium LMcorsa GR Supra GT
10/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT
#61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT
11/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#8 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
#8 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
12/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#87 Bamboo Airways Lamborghini GT3
#87 Bamboo Airways Lamborghini GT3
13/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#96 K-tunes RC F GT3
#96 K-tunes RC F GT3
14/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

IMPUL fan
IMPUL fan
15/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Pit walk
Pit walk
16/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Toshiki Oyu, #8 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
Toshiki Oyu, #8 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
17/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ukyo Sasahara, #37 Deloitte TOM'S GR Supra
Ukyo Sasahara, #37 Deloitte TOM'S GR Supra
18/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#16 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
#16 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
19/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#30 apr GR86 GT
#30 apr GR86 GT
20/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#36 au TOM'S GR Supra
#36 au TOM'S GR Supra
21/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#37 Deloitte TOM'S GR Supra
#37 Deloitte TOM'S GR Supra
22/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#56 Realize Nissan Mechanic Challenge GT-R
#56 Realize Nissan Mechanic Challenge GT-R
23/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#8 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
#8 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
24/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#16 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
#16 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
25/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#244 HACHI-ICHI GR Supra GT
#244 HACHI-ICHI GR Supra GT
26/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#88 JLOC Lamborghini GT3
#88 JLOC Lamborghini GT3
27/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#100 STANLEY NSX-GT
#100 STANLEY NSX-GT
28/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#2 muta Racing GR86 GT
#2 muta Racing GR86 GT
29/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#23 MOTUL AUTECH Z
#23 MOTUL AUTECH Z
30/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#27 Yogibo NSX GT3
#27 Yogibo NSX GT3
31/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#3 Niterra MOTUL Z
#3 Niterra MOTUL Z
32/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#31 apr LC500h GT
#31 apr LC500h GT
33/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#4 Goodsmile Hatsune Miku AMG
#4 Goodsmile Hatsune Miku AMG
34/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#50 ANEST IWATA Racing RC F GT3
#50 ANEST IWATA Racing RC F GT3
35/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#9 PACIFIC RACING TEAM
#9 PACIFIC RACING TEAM
36/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Bertrand Baguette, #1 MARELLI IMPUL Z
Bertrand Baguette, #1 MARELLI IMPUL Z
37/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ronnie Quintarelli, #23 MOTUL AUTECH Z
Ronnie Quintarelli, #23 MOTUL AUTECH Z
38/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Teppei Natori, #56 Realize Nissan Mechanic Challenge GT-R
Teppei Natori, #56 Realize Nissan Mechanic Challenge GT-R
39/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#10 PONOS GAINER GT-R
#10 PONOS GAINER GT-R
40/40

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments

Nissan’s Hiramine convinced Toyota sandbagging in testing

Toyota goes 1-2 on final day of Okayama official SUPER GT test

Latest news

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

WEC WEC
Sebring Prologue

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

WEC WEC

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.