SUPER GT preview show: Baguette looks ahead to Fuji 450km
Motorsport.tv looks ahead to this week's traditional Golden Week SUPER GT race at Fuji with the help of reigning GT500 champion and Nissan driver Bertrand Baguette.
The 2023 season kicked off last month at Okayama with one of the craziest races in recent memory, featuring constantly changing conditions and no fewer than three red flags amid the chaos.
Baguette was in the thick of the action as he and Impul team-mate Kazuki Hiramine emerged from the chaos with valuable points for sixth place, and the Belgian joined lead commentator Jake Sanson and expert analyst Jamie Klein to unpick all the talking points from a chaotic opening encounter.
The trio also discussed what to expect from this week's second round of the season at Fuji, while Baguette also answered several questions submitted by fans, sharing his insights into what it's like to race in SUPER GT and the challenges faced by drivers in Japan's top racing series.
For more information on this week's Fuji race, including how to watch live with Motorsport.tv, click here.
Latest news
Toyota NASCAR move allows Legacy MC "to control our own destiny"
Toyota NASCAR move allows Legacy MC "to control our own destiny" Toyota NASCAR move allows Legacy MC "to control our own destiny"
RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track
RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track
RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team
RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team
Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing
Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.