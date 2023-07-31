SUPER GT preview show: Points leader Miyata on Fuji prospects
As SUPER GT prepares to return to action after a two-month break, GT500 points leader Ritomo Miyata joins Motorsport.tv to look back on the season so far and ahead to this week's Fuji 450km.
The third round of the season at Suzuka in June ended with a big crash and confusion surrounding the winners, but after the dust settled it was the Racing Project Bandoh Toyota of Yuji Kunimoto and Sena Sakaguchi that emerged with victory, the team's first in seven years.
Along with TOM'S team-mate Sho Tsuboi, Miyata was firmly in the thick of the lead fight throughout the race too, and second place has put the #36 pair in the lead of the championship as the season approaches halfway.
Miyata joins lead commentator Jake Sanson and expert analyst Jamie Klein to digest the events of Suzuka, give his opinion on the rule changes that have been made as a result of the race, and look back on a whirlwind few months that have seen him named as Toyota's latest WEC Challenge protege.
The trio also preview this weekend's 450km race at Fuji, where Miyata and Tsuboi will face the challenge of having to run with the stage two fuel flow restrictor as a result of their early success.
Related video
Latest news
Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R debuts with own racing series
Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R debuts with own racing series Track-only Ford Mustang Dark Horse R debuts with own racing series
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri
SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough"
SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough" SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough"
What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics
What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.