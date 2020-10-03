Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Qualifying 2 in
08 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji III / Breaking news

Quintarelli: Nissan hopes depend on all GT-Rs performing

shares
comments
Quintarelli: Nissan hopes depend on all GT-Rs performing
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita

Ronnie Quintarelli believes Nissan's SUPER GT title hopes this year rest on the three other GT-R crews upping their performance and fighting at the sharp end of the field.

At the halfway point of the season, Quintarelli and his teammate in the #23 NISMO GT-R Tsugio Matsuda are seventh in the standings and 18 points away from the leading Real Racing Honda pair of Bertrand Baguette and Koudai Tsukakoshi.

Quintarelli and Matsuda delivered Nissan's revised 2020-spec GT-R its first win at Suzuka, but this remains the only trip to the podium for one of the Yokohama marque's crews this year.

The #3 NDDP/B-Max Nissan of Katsumasa Chiyo and Kohei Hirate has not finished higher than sixth so far this year, while Kondo Racing has managed just a single point and Team Impul is the only GT500 crew that hasn't yet registered a top-10 finish.

Read Also:

It means the #24 Kondo and #12 Impul cars in particular head into this weekend's Fuji round light, while the #23 NISMO machine carries 50kg of success ballast.

"We could see sometimes car #3 showed some potential, and the Calsonic [Impul] car at Motegi seemed quick in the first stint," Quintarelli told Motorsport.com when asked if the struggles of the other Nissan teams so far in 2020 came as a surprise.

"I hope here at Fuji and Suzuka they can be in the top five so they can take away points from our competitors. This is important, that they finish ahead of the cars that are heavy.

"For example, at Motegi, they [#3 and #12 cars] were in front and then they finished behind the TOM’S car [#37]. It will be important to have the support of the other Nissans."

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

On he and Matsuda's title hopes in general, the Italian added: "Suzuka [Round 6] is the last race with big handicap weight, so it’s the last chance for the cars behind in the championship to recover. My aim is at Fuji and Suzuka to close the gap as much as possible. 

"If we are still more than 15 points when we get to Motegi with half handicap weights, it will become difficult to regain big points. We need to finish at least once more on the podium either here or Suzuka. This is the aim for us."

Impul driver Daiki Sasaki meanwhile is confident of a stronger showing at Fuji this weekend after the chance of a strong result disappeared at Motegi with a poor second stint.

Read Also:

He and teammate Kazuki Hiramine finished sixth on the road in the Bridgestone-shod #12 machine in the previous Fuji race in August, only to lose those points owing to a post-race penalty issued for Sasaki making contacting with a GT300 car.

"So far everything hasn't meshed well, but we've analysed why and we've learned a lot for this fifth round, so I want to do a really good race," Sasaki told Motorsport.com before going on to set the fastest time in practice on Saturday morning.

"[At Round 2] the car was in good shape and we chose the tyres well. But the temperature dropped in the second half of the race, which showed our weakness. I think the temperature difference [between the start of the race and the end] this weekend will be big also, but I think we can do well if we make the proper adjustments.

"Even though we have scored no points, I don't feel like we haven't gained anything during the first half of the season. This weekend I want to put what we've learned into practice."

#12 Calsonic IMPUL GT-R

#12 Calsonic IMPUL GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020

Previous article

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji III
Drivers Ronnie Quintarelli
Teams Nissan Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Point system explained
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Point system explained

Tulare results 2009-11-14
USAC USAC / News

Tulare results 2009-11-14

A History of NASCAR
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

A History of NASCAR

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

McLaren: New nose will unlock hidden potential in car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: New nose will unlock hidden potential in car

Gallery: F1 teams that became defunct in the last 25 years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: F1 teams that became defunct in the last 25 years

All Malaysian GP winners till date
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

All Malaysian GP winners till date

Latest news

Quintarelli: Nissan hopes depend on all GT-Rs performing
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Quintarelli: Nissan hopes depend on all GT-Rs performing

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020
SGT Super GT / Analysis

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020

Makowiecki admits Super GT return would be "difficult"
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Makowiecki admits Super GT return would be "difficult"

Honda bracing for Toyota Super GT fightback
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda bracing for Toyota Super GT fightback

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

2
World of Outlaws

Point system explained

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Rick Mast reflects on NASCAR career

5
NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Latest news

Quintarelli: Nissan hopes depend on all GT-Rs performing
SGT

Quintarelli: Nissan hopes depend on all GT-Rs performing

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020
SGT

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020

Makowiecki admits Super GT return would be "difficult"
SGT

Makowiecki admits Super GT return would be "difficult"

Honda bracing for Toyota Super GT fightback
SGT

Honda bracing for Toyota Super GT fightback

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running
SGT

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.