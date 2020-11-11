Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Motegi II / Breaking news

Quintarelli "couldn't have imagined" Nissan title shot

shares
comments
Quintarelli "couldn't have imagined" Nissan title shot
By:

Nissan driver Ronnie Quintarelli admits he “couldn’t have imagined” being in a position to challenge for the SUPER GT title this year after a poor start to the season.

Quintarelli and his teammate in the #23 NISMO GT-R, Tsugio Matsuda, are just two points away from the lead of the championship ahead of this month’s season finale at Fuji Speedway, after finishing seventh last weekend at Motegi.

It marks a major turnaround from the opening two rounds of the season at Fuji, in which Quintarelli and Matsuda scored just two points before kick-starting their campaign with victory in the first Suzuka race in August.

A last-to-first triumph in the second Suzuka round in October left the #23 crew just two points away from the championship lead, and now the pair are in the same position after Matsuda slipped from fifth to seventh during his stint at Motegi – behind the two cars that now head the standings, the #17 Real Racing Honda NSX-GT and the #37 TOM’S Toyota GR Supra.

Read Also:

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Quintarelli said he was satisfied with seventh considering the tyre degradation woes both he and Matsuda suffered from at Motegi.

“It was nice to see on the monitor during Tsugio’s stint that we were leading the championship!” quipped Quintarelli, referring to the provisional points standings shown on TV while Matsuda was running fifth ahead of the #17 Honda and #37 Toyota.

“I was hoping Tsugio could defend fifth position, but we were struggling with the tyre degradation. My stint was very hard so I knew it would be not easy for him as well. But we could have dropped even more, so I think seventh is a good result.

#17 KEIHIN NSX-GT, #23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

#17 KEIHIN NSX-GT, #23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

“Going to the last round in Fuji we are just two points behind, the same gap we had coming here. I was not expecting that. After the first two rounds, I could not have imagined the possibility to fight for the championship.

“We have gained pace compared to our competitors since the beginning of the season. We have had no tests during the season, but the engine and some details have made us more comfortable in the car. If I need to fight when the grip level is down, the car is there.”

Quintarelli, who drove the opening stint before handing over to Matsuda after the mid-race safety car period, admitted some “regret” at not pitting on lap 23 before the caution period, like the ARTA and Nakajima Racing Hondas that finished first and second did.

But the four-time series champion could take comfort from the fact that none of the other main title contenders managed to clear their stops before the safety car.

“I knew two cars had pitted before [the safety car], so it was a bit disappointing because we could have pitted one lap before as well,” said Quintarelli.

“We were on the limit with the fuel window. If we pitted in one lap before, in the second stint we would have to drive with a fuel consumption map, but we could have done it. So, it’s a bit of a regret we didn’t do that.

“At least our rivals took the same decision as us. If one car we are fighting for the championship had pitted one lap before, now the gap would be much wider.”

Ronnie Quintarelli（#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R）

Ronnie Quintarelli（#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Super GT admits FCY introduction could be delayed further

Previous article

Super GT admits FCY introduction could be delayed further
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Motegi II
Drivers Ronnie Quintarelli
Teams Nissan Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Chase Elliott wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Alonso’s Indy 500 crew given dispensation to work late on repairs
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso’s Indy 500 crew given dispensation to work late on repairs

The awesome circuits F1 drivers want on the calendar
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The awesome circuits F1 drivers want on the calendar

Barrichello modified driving style
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Barrichello modified driving style

Latest news

Quintarelli "couldn't have imagined" Nissan title shot
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Quintarelli "couldn't have imagined" Nissan title shot

Super GT admits FCY introduction could be delayed further
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT admits FCY introduction could be delayed further

TOM’S explains "difficult" decision to replace Cassidy
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

TOM’S explains "difficult" decision to replace Cassidy

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

2
World Superbike

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
MotoGP

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

5
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Latest news

Quintarelli "couldn't have imagined" Nissan title shot
SGT

Quintarelli "couldn't have imagined" Nissan title shot

Super GT admits FCY introduction could be delayed further
SGT

Super GT admits FCY introduction could be delayed further

TOM’S explains "difficult" decision to replace Cassidy
SGT

TOM’S explains "difficult" decision to replace Cassidy

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win
SGT

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win

Hirakawa hails Yamashita's Motegi Super GT turnaround
SGT

Hirakawa hails Yamashita's Motegi Super GT turnaround

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.