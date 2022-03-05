SUPER GT firms up race distances for 2022 season

Listen to this article

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, three of this year's races will be run over an extended distance of 450km, with the remainder staying at the standard length of 300km.

Both Fuji Speedway rounds, including the traditional Golden Week fixture that is usually run over 500km, will be run to 450km, along with the second of two visits to Suzuka in August.

It comes despite series organiser GTA discussing the possibility of holding a longer timed race at either Fuji or Suzuka.

SUPER GT's sporting regulations were even updated for 2022 to reflect this, with races lasting more than four hours awarding extra points, but a 450km race will not fall into this category.

The idea of extending the standard race distance to 350km or 360km, as had been mooted, has also been shelved for now.

Okayama will host the opening round of the 2022 season on April 16-17 before the first of three 450km races takes place on May 3-4 at Fuji.

Suzuka returns to hosting two races in 2022 after holding just one last year, with the now-renamed Mobility Resort Motegi (formerly Twin Ring Motegi) down to one race, the finale on November 5-6.

2022 SUPER GT calendar:

Date Venue Length April 16-17 Okayama International Circuit 300km May 3-4 Fuji Speedway 450km May 28-29 Suzuka Circuit 300km August 6-7 Fuji Speedway 450km August 27-28 Suzuka Circuit 450km September 17-18 Sportsland Sugo 300km October 1-2 Autopolis 300km November 5-6 Mobility Resort Motegi 300km