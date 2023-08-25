Fenestraz raced full-time in SUPER GT from 2020-22 as a Toyota factory driver before joining the Nissan Formula E squad on a two-year deal.

Schedule clashes made a dual campaign with Nissan for 2023 unfeasible, but the possibility of Fenestraz driving for the Japanese marque in SUPER GT in future remains on the table.

Speaking to Motorsport.com earlier this year, Fenestraz revealed that talks had taken place about becoming a Nissan SUPER GT driver, but added that Formula E’s demands on his time makes combining the series unlikely next year.

The 2024 Formula E calendar currently features only a single clash with SUPER GT, with the Japanese series’ Okayama opener falling on the same weekend as the Rome E-Prix, although the official Okayama pre-season test is likely to conflict with Formula E's Sao Paulo round.

“It has been discussed, they want me to do it,” Fenestraz said. “But at the moment, I want to focus just on this because it takes so much energy. We have so many simulator sessions, so many meetings; there’s the jet lag as well.

“I want to do the best job possible here, but the opportunity of doing SUPER GT is there. I need to be realistic, because anything I’m doing, I want to be committed 100 percent.

“Can I realistically focus 100 percent on both? No, at least until late July [when the Formula E season ends].

“I would love to go back to SUPER GT, maybe a reserve driver would be a good role, but the priority for me is Formula E, and for Nissan also.”

Asked about the possibility of bringing Fenestraz into the fold, Nissan SUPER GT executive director Motohira Matsumura didn’t dismiss the prospect, but conceded that the Franco-Argentine driver returning to Japan as soon as next year was unlikely.

“I don’t have any clear idea of when he will come, but in the future, if it’s possible for him to drive and there are no conflicts with Formula E, he would be one the considerations for our driver nominations,” Matsumura told Motorsport.com.

“We know he is a good driver, and we recognise that he is interested in driving again in SUPER GT, but at the moment I think his priority is Formula E.

“In reality, it seems very difficult [for next year]. But I will keep asking him.”

Fenestraz meanwhile reiterated his intention to return to Japanese racing at some point in the future, having also fought for the Super Formula title with Toyota.

But the 24-year-old also made it clear he is relishing racing in Formula E, despite Nissan’s competitive struggles this season.

“At some stage I really want to come back to Japan and fight for the championship, in either Super Formula or SUPER GT,” Fenestraz said. “I miss the Japanese fans and the cars as well.

“Of course I am enjoying Formula E. Before coming here, I wasn’t sure if I would, although I really wanted to race for a manufacturer in a world championship.

“But actually there is so much strategy, and it’s all about the driver really, and it’s really hard racing. The level of drivers is so high, so I’m enjoying it a lot.”

