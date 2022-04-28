Tickets Subscribe
Super GT / Fuji News

Saitama Toyopet reveals driver change for Fuji SUPER GT race

The Saitama Toyopet Green Brave team has revealed that Hiroki Yoshida will miss next week's Fuji SUPER GT round after testing positive for COVID-19.

Yoshida's place aboard the Bridgestone-shod #52 Toyota GR Supra GT300 alongside teammate Kohta Kawaai will be taken by Togo Suganami for the 450km Golden Week event on May 3-4.

It marks a return to SUPER GT action for Suganami after he was dropped by the LEON Racing Mercedes squad for 2022 in favour of Takuro Shinohara.

Suganami's main programme this season is in Super Formula Lights with the B-Max Racing team.

Yoshida and Kawaai got their 2022 campaign off to a disappointing start earlier this month at Okayama as an unexplained technical issue left them 26th in the GT300 class, four laps down.

It does however mean the #52 car heads to Fuji, a track where the GR Supra has always been competitive since its 2020 introduction, with no success ballast.

Last year, Kawaai was forced to miss a race at Suzuka owing to a positive COVID-19 test. His place on that occasion was taken by Taku Bamba, who finished out of the points in 18th alongside Yoshida.

  • Stream every qualifying session and race of the 2022 SUPER GT season only on Motorsport.tv.

 

