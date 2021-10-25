Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Super Formula, SUPER GT to test carbon-neutral fuels in 2022
Super GT / Autopolis News

SARD Toyota engine issue ends Kovalainen's podium hopes

By:
, News Editor

Heikki Kovalainen has revealed his hopes of a first SUPER GT podium finish of the season at Autopolis were ended by an engine problem for the SARD Toyota GR Supra.

SARD Toyota engine issue ends Kovalainen's podium hopes

Ex-Formula 1 racer Kovalainen and his teammate Yuichi Nakayama could only manage fifth place at Autopolis despite the fact Nakayama was running in the podium positions for much of the latter half of the race.

From eighth on the grid, Kovalainen moved up to sixth on the opening lap and then ran fourth after the Rookie Racing Toyota served a stop-and-go penalty and the race-leading Mugen Honda was eliminated by a loose wheel.

SARD was among the crews to pit immediately after the second of two safety car periods, allowing Nakayama to run a net third after taking over the #39 GR Supra from Kovalainen.

Nakayama passed a struggling Hiroki Otsu in the Nakajima Racing Honda for second place on lap 53, but just two laps later was overtaken by a charging Hiroaki Ishiura aboard the Cerumo Toyota.

On lap 58, Nakayama succumbed to the NISMO Nissan of Tsugio Matsuda, dropping to fourth, and then was passed on the final lap by the B-Max/NDDP GT-R of Kohei Hirate on the final lap.

Kovalainen said he was surprised Nakayama was able to finish so high up the order given the loss of power the SARD machine was suffering.

"In the first stint, during the first safety car, we developed some kind of engine problem," Kovalainen told Motorsport.com. "I had no boost in the engine, I don’t know how much it cost us but probably one or two seconds a lap. 

"We were lucky with the safety cars, because at the end of my stint I had no speed. Also, we started with the softer tyre and I had a lot of degradation. My tyres warmed up quickly, but I think the grip was at its peak on the first lap and from there it went downhill.

"We stopped immediately after the safety car, which gave us track position, but Nakayama had no chance to do anything. He did very well to hang on to fifth place, I thought he would lose more."

SARD's issues follow a spate of Toyota engine problems in the previous race at Sugo, which led to three of its cars having to serve stop-and-go penalties for engine changes in the race at Autopolis.

 

Kovalainen was unsure as to whether the SARD issue was the same as the turbo-related problem that took both the Rookie Racing and Cerumo GR Supras out of the race at Sugo, however.

"We don’t know the exact cause yet, Toyota will investigate, but it could be something similar [to what happened at Sugo]," he said. "We had no issues from Sugo, so in that sense it was unexpected.

"Normally during the safety car we use a safety car engine mapping to try and save fuel, but when I went back to a normal mapping and I was trying to warm the tyres and brakes, that’s when I realised something was wrong.

"It felt like I was still on the safety car map. I tried every available map but nothing fixed it, so it was definitely a hardware issue."

Kovalainen's confidence "not super-high" after qualifying issues

Fifth place for SARD followed a disappointing day on Saturday for the team, as Kovalainen struggled in Q2 on his way to eighth and last in the pole shootout despite the #39 car's relatively light success handicap of 40kg.

The Finnish driver told Motorsport.com after qualifying that he was struggling to extract the same one-lap pace from the car as teammate Nakayama, who had been fifth-fastest in Q1.

"I felt better today than yesterday, we made some changes for the race and it felt like a better direction," said Kovalainen. "But the tyre we started on didn’t work, and then the issues with the engines took all the hopes away of a podium.

"It's been a difficult year for me, especially in qualifying. I haven't been able to get a lap out of it, which is frustrating. My confidence with the car and the tyres is not super-high for whatever reason this year compared to other years. I'll try and work on that for the last couple of rounds of the season."

Motorsport.tv is showing the entire 2021 SUPER GT season live. Click here for more information.

shares
comments

Related video

Super Formula, SUPER GT to test carbon-neutral fuels in 2022

Previous article

Super Formula, SUPER GT to test carbon-neutral fuels in 2022
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Super Formula, SUPER GT to test carbon-neutral fuels in 2022
Super Formula

Super Formula, SUPER GT to test carbon-neutral fuels in 2022

Nissan's Quintarelli "frustrated" with third-place finish Autopolis
Super GT

Nissan's Quintarelli "frustrated" with third-place finish

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Yuichi Nakayama More from
Yuichi Nakayama
SARD boss says "the usual Kovalainen" returned at Fuji Fuji III
Super GT

SARD boss says "the usual Kovalainen" returned at Fuji

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'? Motegi
Super Formula

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'?

Markelov to skip Super Formula season finale Suzuka II
Super Formula

Markelov to skip Super Formula season finale

Team Sard More from
Team Sard
Kovalainen explains SARD's first-to-last qualifying drop Sugo
Video Inside
Super GT

Kovalainen explains SARD's first-to-last qualifying drop

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection Suzuka
Video Inside
Super GT

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection

Kovalainen fears pre-season testing form was an "illusion" Motegi
Super GT

Kovalainen fears pre-season testing form was an "illusion"

Trending Today

M-Sport launches new Ford Fiesta Rally3 car
WRC WRC

M-Sport launches new Ford Fiesta Rally3 car

Earnhardt, Stewart, Bowyer to test NASCAR Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Earnhardt, Stewart, Bowyer to test NASCAR Next Gen car

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP race was "win or gravel"
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia's Misano MotoGP race was "win or gravel"

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Randy Bernard
IndyCar IndyCar

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Randy Bernard

Formula E reveals first pictures of updated Gen2 EVO car
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Formula E reveals first pictures of updated Gen2 EVO car

Verstappen arrested after girlfriend assault
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen arrested after girlfriend assault

US GP: Verstappen holds off Hamilton to win in Austin
Formula 1 Formula 1

US GP: Verstappen holds off Hamilton to win in Austin

Latest news

SARD Toyota engine issue ends Kovalainen's podium hopes
Super GT Super GT

SARD Toyota engine issue ends Kovalainen's podium hopes

Super Formula, SUPER GT to test carbon-neutral fuels in 2022
Super Formula Super Formula

Super Formula, SUPER GT to test carbon-neutral fuels in 2022

Nissan's Quintarelli "frustrated" with third-place finish
Super GT Super GT

Nissan's Quintarelli "frustrated" with third-place finish

Mugen Honda 'deserted by luck' as loose wheel ends victory hopes
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Mugen Honda 'deserted by luck' as loose wheel ends victory hopes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.