Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season Next / Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move
Super GT / Subaru Fuji testing News

Subaru facing challenges after upgrading 'Windows XP' ECU

Subaru says its decision to replace the almost 20-year-old ECU on its SUPER GT challenger is akin to “upgrading from Windows XP to Windows 10”.

Subaru facing challenges after upgrading 'Windows XP' ECU
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii
Listen to this article

After winning last year’s GT300 title for the first time, the R&D Sport-run Subaru outfit has been busy upgrading its BRZ for the 2022 campaign, showing off its revised machine last week during a shakedown event at Fuji Speedway.

Chief among the changes are a revised front bodywork section, designed to increase straight line performance, and a new ECU for the car’s two-litre, four-cylinder turbo engine.

Read Also:

The BRZ uses the same base EJ20 engine that Subaru once deployed in its World Rally cars, with team manager Masahiro Ozawa also having been part of that project as an engineer.

Subaru driver Takuto Iguchi, who was in charge of shaking down the BRZ at Fuji, noted that the change in ECU has left the car facing a shortfall in straight line speed which may take time to alleviate.

“We are starting from scratch, so to be honest we haven’t been able to set it up correctly yet and we haven’t reached our previous engine performance,” admitted Iguchi.

“I think we have to set it up during testing to reach at least the same level as last year, otherwise we won’t be competitive.”

But Ozawa said he was convinced the time to replace the ECU had come, as it had been using the previous unit for so long.

“Up to now we had continued using the same ECU as we had during the WRC era, since around 2003,” he said. “It’s like upgrading from Windows XP to Windows 10, so to speak.

“If the underlying ECU is old, it won’t be as accurate [as newer ones]. So, we decided to change to a new type and try and extract everything from the engine with higher accuracy.”

 

Besides the engine, Ozawa said that Subaru had been focusing on being able to maintain its current straight line performance even with anticipated Balance of Performance changes in the wake of its 2021 title triumph.

He also said the team was aiming to maintain its supremacy in terms of handling via changes to the suspension.

“We think that winning the championship means we will be given a BoP that reduces our power to weight ratio,” he said. “Therefore, we have been developing in such a way that even if our weight increases, we can keep our top speed by having better aerodynamics.

“As for the chassis, we were able to show a strong performance in the second half of the season, but after the final race we put the car on the [shaker] rig, we evaluated the suspension and some weaknesses were revealed.

“We found things we can improve further, so we are aiming to increase the accuracy of the set-up and make a car that can corner even faster.”

Iguchi gave his approval of these changes, adding: “Already last year we reached a high level with the chassis and aero, and the parts we’ve changed have raised the standard even further, so I hope that can make up for whatever performance we lose with the BoP.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season
Previous article

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season
Next article

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Kondo Racing reveals all-new 2022 Super Formula livery
Super Formula

Kondo Racing reveals all-new 2022 Super Formula livery

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move
Super GT

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Subaru Tecnica International More from
Subaru Tecnica International
The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait
Super GT

The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait

Antoine L’Estage wins Rally of the Tall Pines
Canadian rally

Antoine L’Estage wins Rally of the Tall Pines

Global Rallycross returns to Los Angeles GRC: Los Angeles
Global Rallycross

Global Rallycross returns to Los Angeles

Latest news

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move
Super GT Super GT

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move

Subaru facing challenges after upgrading 'Windows XP' ECU
Super GT Super GT

Subaru facing challenges after upgrading 'Windows XP' ECU

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season
Super GT Super GT

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season

Ferrari maintains SUPER GT presence with Pacific CarGuy
Super GT Super GT

Ferrari maintains SUPER GT presence with Pacific CarGuy

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.