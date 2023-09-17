Sugo SUPER GT race suspended after major Yamamoto crash
The sixth round of the SUPER GT season at Sugo has been suspended after 40 laps of 84 following a huge crash for Team Kunimitsu Honda driver Naoki Yamamoto.
Yamamoto was running in eighth place in the #100 Honda NSX-GT at the time of the crash, having just taken over at the wheel from team-mate Tadasuke Makino.
The two-time GT500 champion appeared to lose control exiting the final corner, spearing into the barriers on the left-hand side at the end of lap 39.
Moments later the safety car was deployed, before the red flags followed with 40 laps completed.
Yamamoto was reported to be conscious and able to communicate with the team over the radio. A further update from SUPER GT stated that the 35-year-old was in pain but able to move his arms and legs.
While the reason for the crash remains unclear, the #56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 was seen carrying some front-right damage, having come into the pit at the time of the safety car being called.
The SARD Toyota GR Supra of Yuhi Sekiguchi led the way at the time of the stoppage ahead of the Impul Nissan Z of Bertrand Baguette, with neither car having made its mandatory pitstop.
Third was the Real Racing Honda of Koudai Tsukakoshi, who held the net lead ahead of the pole-winning ARTA NSX-GT of Toshiki Oyu and the NISMO Nissan of Tsugio Matsuda.
Leading in the GT300 class was the #87 JLOC Lamborghini of Natsu Sakaguchi, who was also yet to pit.
The race was scheduled to be resumed at 15:20 local time.
Latest news
"Mixed feelings" for Nojiri after inheriting Sugo SUPER GT win
"Mixed feelings" for Nojiri after inheriting Sugo SUPER GT win "Mixed feelings" for Nojiri after inheriting Sugo SUPER GT win
Natori apologises for triggering Yamamoto's huge Sugo crash
Natori apologises for triggering Yamamoto's huge Sugo crash Natori apologises for triggering Yamamoto's huge Sugo crash
Supercars set for post-season wind tunnel tests
Supercars set for post-season wind tunnel tests Supercars set for post-season wind tunnel tests
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.