Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Race in
06 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Warm Up in
02 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in
12 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Race in
11 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Suzuka II / Race report

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO duo take surprise win from last

shares
comments
Suzuka Super GT: NISMO duo take surprise win from last
By:

NISMO Nissan pair Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda scored an incredible last-to-first win on SUPER GT’s second visit of the season at Suzuka. 

Consigned to 15th on the GT500 grid after Matsuda’s heavy crash in qualifying, the fortunes of the #23 crew were transformed by a mid-race safety car period that was deployed just after Quintarelli had pitted to hand over to Matsuda. 

Quintarelli had been running in 12th place at the start of the pitstop phase, but was one of the last two drivers to make his mandatory stop on lap 22 of 52. 

Just moments later, the safety car was called following contact between the #3 NDDP/B-Max Nissan and the Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra GT300 that left the latter car in the barriers – slowing down the field and sensationally allowing Matsuda to rejoin in the lead. 

When the race resumed on lap 27, Matsuda was faced with pressure from Impul Nissan man Kazuki Hiramine, who inherited what appeared to be a net lead during the pitstop phase just a couple of laps prior from teammate Daiki Sasaki. 

Hiramine stuck close to Matsuda initially and came close to making a pass exiting the final chicane on lap 35, but Matsuda clung on to the lead and as the race entered its closing stages he was able to build a small margin, finally pulling five seconds clear. 

A late charge by the pole-sitting #8 ARTA Honda of Nirei Fukuzumi almost yielded second place, but Hiramine just hung on, also sealing Impul’s first podium since last year’s Okayama opener, and forcing Fukuzumi and ARTA teammate Tomoki Nojiri to be content with third for a second race in a row. 

Nojiri led for the first 19 laps before making his stop, but the ARTA car was jumped by not only Sasaki in the Impul car but also the #3 Nissan and the #64 Nakajima Racing Honda when that trio of cars pitted on lap 20. 

Fukuzumi was able to repass the #64 Honda and #3 Nissan, but was unable to find a way by Hiramine before the safety car period, and when the race resumed he was forced to focus on keeping Katsuamasa Chiyo in the #3 Nissan at bay before catching up to Hiramine. 

Fourth place for Chiyo and Kohei Hirate represented their best finish of the season, while a tightly-bunched top five was completed by Hiroaki Ishiura and Yuji Tachikawa in the best of the Toyota contingent, the #38 Cerumo GR Supra. 

TOM’S Toyota duo Sacha Fenestraz and Yuhi Sekiguchi clawed back some vital ground in the championship fight with seventh place, one place behind the Nakajima Honda of Hiroki Otsu and Takuya Izawa that had started on the front row. 

The second TOM’S GR Supra of Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa however retired following an apparent collision with the #100 Kunimitsu Honda that was not caught on camera. 

Rear-left damage on the Honda of Tadasuke Makino and a damaged nose for Nick Cassidy spelt the end for the #37 crew, with Ryo Hirakawa soldiering on for some laps and serving a drive-through penalty before parking up the stricken Supra. 

Naoki Yamamoto rejoined with a fresh, unpainted rear section on the Kunimitsu Honda albeit, some 20 laps down, finishing 14th. 

Jann Mardenborough and Mitsunori Takaboshi led the Yokohama contingent in eighth in the Kondo Racing Nissan, for only their second points finish of the year, followed by the Bandoh Toyota of Yuji Kunimoto and Ritomo Miyata that was delayed by a puncture. 

Real Racing Honda pair Koudai Tsukakoshi and Bertrand Baguette salvaged a solitary point in 10th thanks to a late pass by Tsukakoshi on the struggling SARD Toyota that Yuichi Nakayama took over from Heikki Kovalainen. 

The #14 Cerumo Toyota of Sho Tsuboi and Kazuya Oshima failed to score points as Oshima pitted a lap too soon to hand over to Tsuboi, forcing the team into a second driver change in the latter stages that consigned the pair to 12th. 

That leaves the top five cars in the standings separated by just two points, with Cerumo pair Tsuboi and Oshima still leading Cassidy and Hirakawa by one point, with Baguette/Tsukakoshi, Fenestraz/Sekiguchi and Quintarelli/Matsuda all a further point back. 

In GT300, the Hitotsuyama Audi squad came through for its first win since 2016 thanks to Shintaro Kawabata and Tsubasa Kondo. 

More to follow

NISMO Nissan escapes serious damage in Suzuka crash

Previous article

NISMO Nissan escapes serious damage in Suzuka crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Suzuka II
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Leclerc in a "different class" after another Q2 exit

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021

Belleville Midget Nationals results
USAC USAC / News

Belleville Midget Nationals results

BUSCH: David Green is "Mr. Mom" of the 90s
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: David Green is "Mr. Mom" of the 90s

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars

Spa 24 Hours delayed after horror crash in support race
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Spa 24 Hours delayed after horror crash in support race

Hulkenberg on standby for Racing Point in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg on standby for Racing Point in Portugal

Latest news

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO duo take surprise win from last
SGT Super GT / Race report

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO duo take surprise win from last

NISMO Nissan escapes serious damage in Suzuka crash
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

NISMO Nissan escapes serious damage in Suzuka crash

Honda needs pre-Fuji points buffer over Toyota
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda needs pre-Fuji points buffer over Toyota

Nojiri confident ARTA Honda's warm-up woes are solved
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nojiri confident ARTA Honda's warm-up woes are solved

Trending

1
Supercars

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021

2
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours delayed after horror crash in support race

3
Formula 1

Perez reprimanded for Gasly qualifying incident

4
Formula 1

Grosjean, Magnussen dropped "for financial reasons" by Haas

5
DTM

Assen DTM: Frijns beats Duval to score maiden win

Latest news

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO duo take surprise win from last
SGT

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO duo take surprise win from last

NISMO Nissan escapes serious damage in Suzuka crash
SGT

NISMO Nissan escapes serious damage in Suzuka crash

Honda needs pre-Fuji points buffer over Toyota
SGT

Honda needs pre-Fuji points buffer over Toyota

Nojiri confident ARTA Honda's warm-up woes are solved
SGT

Nojiri confident ARTA Honda's warm-up woes are solved

Suzuka Super GT: ARTA Honda gets third pole of 2020
SGT

Suzuka Super GT: ARTA Honda gets third pole of 2020

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.