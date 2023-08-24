Suzuka 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
SUPER GT kicks off the second half of its 2023 season this weekend with another 450km race at the legendary Suzuka Circuit. Here's how you can follow all the action.
A total of 40 cars, 15 in GT500 and 25 in GT300, are entered for Sunday's 77-lap race, slated to begin slightly later than usual at 2.45pm local time (GMT +9).
With four races down, it's Nissan and NDDP Racing pair Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi that lead the standings after a wet-weather masterclass last time out at Fuji. But TOM'S Toyota pair Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata are just five points back.
However, both squads will be carrying the maximum stage three fuel flow restrictor, meaning that, barring more inclement weather, it's unlikely either team will be in the fight for victory this weekend.
Instead, all eyes will be on Honda as it aims to take a belated first victory of the season, and end a losing streak at its home circuit dating back to 2018. There's extra significance as this weekend mark's the final visit to Suzuka for the current NSX-GT, before it is replaced by the new Civic Type R-GT next year.
Both ARTA Hondas arrive at Suzuka still relatively light on success ballast, carrying an extra 32kg (#16, Nirei Fukuzumi/Hiroki Otsu) and 22kg (#8, Tomoki Nojiri/Toshiki Oyu) respectively, but Real Racing (Nobuharu Matsushita/Koudai Tsukakoshi) always goes well at its home track and can't be discounted despite a 42kg handicap.
Also not to be forgotten is the Nakajima Racing Honda (Takuya Izawa/Kakunoshin Ota, 32kg), whose Dunlop tyres always suit the high-speed Suzuka layout as well as the expected hot conditions.
Nissan's hopes of keeping its unbroken streak of Suzuka wins dating back to 2020 alive are likely to rest on Kondo Racing pair Daiki Sasaki and Kohei Hirate (10kg), who scored pole on SUPER GT's first visit to the track of the year only to be sent to the back of the grid for a technical infraction.
In the GT300 class, the top two cars in the championship will be carrying the maximum 100kg of success ballast - the Team Studie BMW M4 GT3, in which Bruno Spengler makes his return to the series alongside Seiji Ara, and the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 of Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Teppei Natori.
The favourite for victory has to be the Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, which looked good for the win at Fuji until an uncharacteristic error by Nobuteru Taniguchi handed the initiative to the #11 Gainer Nissan. Taniguchi and Tetsuya Kataoka will carry just 9kg of success ballast.
Others that will be aiming to take advantage of their light handicaps are the works Subaru squad (33kg), the JLOC outfit with its new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 (24kg), and the apr Toyota GR86 GT (18kg).
SUPER GT time schedule for Suzuka Round 5
Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT
Saturday August 26
Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.15am/1.15am/8.15pm (Friday)/5.15pm (Friday)
Qualifying – 3.10pm/7.10am/2.10am/11.10pm (Friday)
Sunday August 27
Warm-up – 13.15pm/5.15am/12.15am/9.15pm (Saturday)
Race (77 laps) – 2.45pm/6.45am/1.45am/10.45pm (Saturday)
Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone
How can I watch SUPER GT at Suzuka?
Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).
Commentary will be provided by Scott Woodwiss and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.
Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now
SUPER GT entry list for Suzuka Round 5
GT500 class:
|
Manufacturer
|
Team
|
Tyre
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
Nissan
Z GT500
|
Team Impul
|
Bridgestone
|
1
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|
NDDP Racing
|
Michelin
|
3
|
Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi
|
NISMO
|
Michelin
|
23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|
Kondo Racing
|
Yokohama
|
24
|
Kohei Hirate
Daiki Sasaki
|
Toyota
GR Supra
|
Rookie Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Yokohama
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi
|
TOM’S
|
Bridgestone
|
36
|
Sho Tsuboi
Ritomo Miyata
|
37
|
Ukyo Sasahara
Giuliano Alesi
|
Cerumo
|
Bridgestone
|
38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|
SARD
|Bridgestone
|
39
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|
Honda
NSX-GT (Type S)
|
ARTA
|
Bridgestone
|
8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Toshiki Oyu
|
16
|
Nirei Fukuzumi
Hiroki Otsu
|
Real Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
17
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Dunlop
|
64
|
Takuya Izawa
Kakunoshin Ota
|
Team Kunimitsu
|
Bridgestone
|
100
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
GT300 class:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Muta Racing Inging
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Bridgestone
|
Yuui Tsutsumi
Hibiki Taira
Hiroki Katoh
|4
|Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|5
|Team Mach
|Toyota 86 MC
|Yokohama
|
Yusuke Tomibayashi
Takamitsu Matsui
|6
|Team LeMans
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Yokohama
|
Roberto Merhi
Yoshiaki Katayama
Seiya Jin
|7
|BMW Team Studie
|BMW M4 GT3
|Michelin
|
Seiji Ara
Bruno Spengler
|9
|
Pacific Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Ryohei Sakaguchi
Liang Jiatong
Shintaro Kawabata
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Hironobu Yasuda
Riki Okusa
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Ryuichiro Tomita
Keishi Ishikawa
Yusuke Shiotsu
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kobayashi
Shun Koide
|20
|Shade Racing
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Dunlop
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu
Shinnosuke Yamada
|22
|R'Qs Motor Sports
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
Masaki Kano
|25
|
Hoppy Team Tsuchiya
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Yokohama
|
Togo Suganami
Seita Nonaka
|27
|Yogibo Racing
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Reimei Ito
Yugo Iwasawa
|30
|apr
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Yokohama
|
Manabu Orido
Hiroaki Nagai
Yuta Kamimura
|31
|apr
|Lexus LC500h GT
|Bridgestone
|
Koki Saga
Kazuto Kotaka
Yuki Nemuto
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Taiyou Ida
Masaya Kohno
Takumi Sanada
|50
|Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Yokohama
|
Igor Fraga
Yuga Furutani
Miki Koyama
|52
|Saitama Toyopet Green Brave
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Bridgestone
|
Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
JP de Oliveira
Teppei Natori
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Dunlop
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ
|Dunlop
|
Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|65
|K2 R&D LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bridgestone
|
Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
Haruki Kurosawa
|87
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|88
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima
|96
|K-tunes Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Dunlop
|
Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi
|244
|
Max Racing
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Yokohama
|
Kimiya Sato
Atsushi Miyake
|360
|Tomei Sports
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takayuki Aoki
Atsushi Tanaka
Takuya Otaki
