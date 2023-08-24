Suzuka 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

A total of 40 cars, 15 in GT500 and 25 in GT300, are entered for Sunday's 77-lap race, slated to begin slightly later than usual at 2.45pm local time (GMT +9).

With four races down, it's Nissan and NDDP Racing pair Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi that lead the standings after a wet-weather masterclass last time out at Fuji. But TOM'S Toyota pair Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata are just five points back.

However, both squads will be carrying the maximum stage three fuel flow restrictor, meaning that, barring more inclement weather, it's unlikely either team will be in the fight for victory this weekend.

Instead, all eyes will be on Honda as it aims to take a belated first victory of the season, and end a losing streak at its home circuit dating back to 2018. There's extra significance as this weekend mark's the final visit to Suzuka for the current NSX-GT, before it is replaced by the new Civic Type R-GT next year.

Both ARTA Hondas arrive at Suzuka still relatively light on success ballast, carrying an extra 32kg (#16, Nirei Fukuzumi/Hiroki Otsu) and 22kg (#8, Tomoki Nojiri/Toshiki Oyu) respectively, but Real Racing (Nobuharu Matsushita/Koudai Tsukakoshi) always goes well at its home track and can't be discounted despite a 42kg handicap.

Also not to be forgotten is the Nakajima Racing Honda (Takuya Izawa/Kakunoshin Ota, 32kg), whose Dunlop tyres always suit the high-speed Suzuka layout as well as the expected hot conditions.

Nissan's hopes of keeping its unbroken streak of Suzuka wins dating back to 2020 alive are likely to rest on Kondo Racing pair Daiki Sasaki and Kohei Hirate (10kg), who scored pole on SUPER GT's first visit to the track of the year only to be sent to the back of the grid for a technical infraction.

In the GT300 class, the top two cars in the championship will be carrying the maximum 100kg of success ballast - the Team Studie BMW M4 GT3, in which Bruno Spengler makes his return to the series alongside Seiji Ara, and the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 of Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Teppei Natori.

The favourite for victory has to be the Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, which looked good for the win at Fuji until an uncharacteristic error by Nobuteru Taniguchi handed the initiative to the #11 Gainer Nissan. Taniguchi and Tetsuya Kataoka will carry just 9kg of success ballast.

Others that will be aiming to take advantage of their light handicaps are the works Subaru squad (33kg), the JLOC outfit with its new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 (24kg), and the apr Toyota GR86 GT (18kg).

SUPER GT time schedule for Suzuka Round 5

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT

Saturday August 26

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.15am/1.15am/8.15pm (Friday)/5.15pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 3.10pm/7.10am/2.10am/11.10pm (Friday)

Sunday August 27

Warm-up – 13.15pm/5.15am/12.15am/9.15pm (Saturday)

Race (77 laps) – 2.45pm/6.45am/1.45am/10.45pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Suzuka?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Scott Woodwiss and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

SUPER GT entry list for Suzuka Round 5

GT500 class:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan Z GT500 Team Impul Bridgestone 1 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine NDDP Racing Michelin 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki Toyota GR Supra Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Sho Tsuboi Ritomo Miyata 37 Ukyo Sasahara Giuliano Alesi Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Honda NSX-GT (Type S) ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Toshiki Oyu 16 Nirei Fukuzumi Hiroki Otsu Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Kakunoshin Ota Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 100 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino GT300 class: No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone Yuui Tsutsumi Hibiki Taira Hiroki Katoh 4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama Yusuke Tomibayashi Takamitsu Matsui 6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama Roberto Merhi Yoshiaki Katayama Seiya Jin 7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin Seiji Ara Bruno Spengler 9 Pacific Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Ryohei Sakaguchi Liang Jiatong Shintaro Kawabata 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Hironobu Yasuda Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Ryuichiro Tomita Keishi Ishikawa Yusuke Shiotsu 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kobayashi Shun Koide 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu Shinnosuke Yamada 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai Masaki Kano 25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya (withdrawn) Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Togo Suganami Seita Nonaka 27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Reimei Ito Yugo Iwasawa 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama Manabu Orido Hiroaki Nagai Yuta Kamimura 31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone Koki Saga Kazuto Kotaka Yuki Nemuto 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Taiyou Ida Masaya Kohno Takumi Sanada 50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama Igor Fraga Yuga Furutani Miki Koyama 52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama JP de Oliveira Teppei Natori 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara Haruki Kurosawa 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 244 Max Racing (withdrawn) Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Kimiya Sato Atsushi Miyake 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Takayuki Aoki Atsushi Tanaka Takuya Otaki