Subscribe
Previous / Toyota GT300 team Max Racing withdraws from SUPER GT
Super GT / Suzuka II Preview

Suzuka 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

SUPER GT kicks off the second half of its 2023 season this weekend with another 450km race at the legendary Suzuka Circuit. Here's how you can follow all the action.

Start action（GT500）

A total of 40 cars, 15 in GT500 and 25 in GT300, are entered for Sunday's 77-lap race, slated to begin slightly later than usual at 2.45pm local time (GMT +9).

With four races down, it's Nissan and NDDP Racing pair Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi that lead the standings after a wet-weather masterclass last time out at Fuji. But TOM'S Toyota pair Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata are just five points back.

However, both squads will be carrying the maximum stage three fuel flow restrictor, meaning that, barring more inclement weather, it's unlikely either team will be in the fight for victory this weekend.

Instead, all eyes will be on Honda as it aims to take a belated first victory of the season, and end a losing streak at its home circuit dating back to 2018. There's extra significance as this weekend mark's the final visit to Suzuka for the current NSX-GT, before it is replaced by the new Civic Type R-GT next year.

Both ARTA Hondas arrive at Suzuka still relatively light on success ballast, carrying an extra 32kg (#16, Nirei Fukuzumi/Hiroki Otsu) and 22kg (#8, Tomoki Nojiri/Toshiki Oyu) respectively, but Real Racing (Nobuharu Matsushita/Koudai Tsukakoshi) always goes well at its home track and can't be discounted despite a 42kg handicap.

Read Also:

 

Also not to be forgotten is the Nakajima Racing Honda (Takuya Izawa/Kakunoshin Ota, 32kg), whose Dunlop tyres always suit the high-speed Suzuka layout as well as the expected hot conditions.

Nissan's hopes of keeping its unbroken streak of Suzuka wins dating back to 2020 alive are likely to rest on Kondo Racing pair Daiki Sasaki and Kohei Hirate (10kg), who scored pole on SUPER GT's first visit to the track of the year only to be sent to the back of the grid for a technical infraction.

In the GT300 class, the top two cars in the championship will be carrying the maximum 100kg of success ballast - the Team Studie BMW M4 GT3, in which Bruno Spengler makes his return to the series alongside Seiji Ara, and the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 of Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Teppei Natori.

The favourite for victory has to be the Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, which looked good for the win at Fuji until an uncharacteristic error by Nobuteru Taniguchi handed the initiative to the #11 Gainer Nissan. Taniguchi and Tetsuya Kataoka will carry just 9kg of success ballast.

Others that will be aiming to take advantage of their light handicaps are the works Subaru squad (33kg), the JLOC outfit with its new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 (24kg), and the apr Toyota GR86 GT (18kg).

SUPER GT time schedule for Suzuka Round 5

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT 

Saturday August 26

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.15am/1.15am/8.15pm (Friday)/5.15pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 3.10pm/7.10am/2.10am/11.10pm (Friday)

Sunday August 27

Warm-up – 13.15pm/5.15am/12.15am/9.15pm (Saturday)

Race (77 laps) – 2.45pm/6.45am/1.45am/10.45pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Suzuka?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Scott Woodwiss and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Suzuka Round 5

GT500 class: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

Team Impul

Bridgestone

1

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NDDP Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Ritomo Miyata

37

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

France Giuliano Alesi

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

NSX-GT (Type S)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

 

Bridgestone

 

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Toshiki Oyu

16

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

GT300 class:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi

Japan Hibiki Taira

Japan Hiroki Katoh
4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama

Japan Yusuke Tomibayashi

Japan Takamitsu Matsui
6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama

Spain Roberto Merhi

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama

Japan Seiya Jin
7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin

Japan Seiji Ara

Canada Bruno Spengler
9

Pacific Racing

 

 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi

China Liang Jiatong

Japan Shintaro Kawabata
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Riki Okusa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Keishi Ishikawa

Japan Yusuke Shiotsu
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Shun Koide
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu

Japan Shinnosuke Yamada
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai

Japan Masaki Kano
25

Hoppy Team Tsuchiya

(withdrawn)

 Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Togo Suganami

Japan Seita Nonaka
27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Reimei Ito

Japan Yugo Iwasawa
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama

Japan Manabu Orido

Japan Hiroaki Nagai

Japan Yuta Kamimura
31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone

Japan Koki Saga

Japan Kazuto Kotaka

Japan Yuki Nemuto
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Taiyou Ida

Japan Masaya Kohno

Japan Takumi Sanada
50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama

Brazil Igor Fraga

Japan Yuga Furutani

Japan Miki Koyama
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Brazil JP de Oliveira

Japan Teppei Natori
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara

Japan Haruki Kurosawa
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
244

Max Racing 

(withdrawn)

 Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Kimiya Sato

Japan Atsushi Miyake
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Atsushi Tanaka

Japan Takuya Otaki
shares
comments

Toyota GT300 team Max Racing withdraws from SUPER GT

Latest news

SpeedSeries splits with TV boss

SpeedSeries splits with TV boss

Misc General

SpeedSeries splits with TV boss SpeedSeries splits with TV boss

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

SGT Super GT

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers

Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers

SUPC Supercars

Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers

Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona

Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona II

Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe