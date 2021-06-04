Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Long SUPER GT races are great – so let’s have more of them
Super GT / Suzuka News

Suzuka SUPER GT round to clash with Le Mans 24 Hours

By:
, News Editor

The postponed Suzuka round of the SUPER GT season has been rescheduled for late August, creating a clash with the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Suzuka SUPER GT round to clash with Le Mans 24 Hours

Last month, it was announced that the third round of the 2021 campaign, originally scheduled for May 29-30, would be pushed back owing to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the Western part of Japan where Suzuka is situated.

Now it has been announced that the race will take place on August 21-22, making it the fourth round of the season following July's Motegi race.

It does however mean the race now falls on the same weekend as the Le Mans 24 Hours, which was also rescheduled from its original June date in a bid to maximise the chances of spectators being able to attend.

While this doesn't directly affect any drivers in SUPER GT's top class, the long gap between the Motegi and Sugo rounds in the original schedule meant that drivers from Japan's top sportscar series could have raced at La Sarthe without being in danger of missing a race. That possibility is now closed off.

One driver in the GT300 ranks, Pacific CarGuy Racing's Takeshi Kimura, is affected by the clash, but he is also set to miss the preceding SUPER GT race at Motegi to compete in the Monza WEC round with the Kessel Racing team and will almost certainly prioritise Le Mans.

The August 21-22 weekend is also when the Suzuka 10 Hours Intercontinental GT Challenge race was planned to take place until it was cancelled for a second year in a row.

A short statement from SUPER GT said that it was not yet clear whether spectators will be able to attend the rescheduled race, with a decision on that front set to come nearer the time depending on the health situation.

Revised 2021 SUPER GT calendar:

Round Date Venue
Round 1 April 10-11 Okayama International Circuit
Round 2 May 3-4 Fuji Speedway
Round 3 July 17-18 Twin Ring Motegi
Round 4 August 21-22 Suzuka Circuit
Round 5 September 11-12 Sportsland Sugo
Round 6 October 23-24 Autopolis
Round 7 November 6-7 Twin Ring Motegi
Round 8 November 27-28 Fuji Speedway
shares
comments

Related video

Long SUPER GT races are great – so let’s have more of them

Previous article

Long SUPER GT races are great – so let’s have more of them
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Suzuka
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Super GT

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

3
MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

14h
4
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

5
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news
Suzuka SUPER GT round to clash with Le Mans 24 Hours
SGT

Suzuka SUPER GT round to clash with Le Mans 24 Hours

1h
Long SUPER GT races are great – so let’s have more of them
SGT

Long SUPER GT races are great – so let’s have more of them

May 28, 2021
TOM'S: Sakaguchi could replace Fenestraz for full season
SGT

TOM'S: Sakaguchi could replace Fenestraz for full season

May 26, 2021
Mardenborough on Super GT: “I will be back for sure”
SGT

Mardenborough on Super GT: “I will be back for sure”

May 13, 2021
Super GT postpones Suzuka race amid COVID-19 surge
SGT

Super GT postpones Suzuka race amid COVID-19 surge

May 11, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT: Suzuka race postponed 00:38
Super GT
May 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Suzuka race postponed

SUPER GT: Honda concerned about Toyota speed 00:44
Super GT
May 10, 2021

SUPER GT: Honda concerned about Toyota speed

SUPER GT: Fuji race highlights 03:02
Super GT
May 4, 2021

SUPER GT: Fuji race highlights

Super GT: Fuji - Bandoh Toyota claims first pole since 2016 00:34
Super GT
May 3, 2021

Super GT: Fuji - Bandoh Toyota claims first pole since 2016

SUPER GT: Okayama - Full race highlights 02:48
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - Full race highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Honda WSBK's challenger losing time "in all areas" Estoril
World Superbike

Honda WSBK's challenger losing time "in all areas"

Hirakawa handed surprise Toyota hypercar test chance
Video Inside
WEC

Hirakawa handed surprise Toyota hypercar test chance

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Trending Today

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season
Super GT Super GT

Super GT reveals 44-car entry list for 2021 season

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news

Suzuka SUPER GT round to clash with Le Mans 24 Hours
Super GT Super GT

Suzuka SUPER GT round to clash with Le Mans 24 Hours

Long SUPER GT races are great – so let’s have more of them
Super GT Super GT

Long SUPER GT races are great – so let’s have more of them

TOM'S: Sakaguchi could replace Fenestraz for full season
Super GT Super GT

TOM'S: Sakaguchi could replace Fenestraz for full season

Mardenborough on Super GT: “I will be back for sure”
Super GT Super GT

Mardenborough on Super GT: “I will be back for sure”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.