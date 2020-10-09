Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP2 in progress . . .
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT prepares to clamp down on off-season testing

shares
comments
Super GT prepares to clamp down on off-season testing
By:

SUPER GT organisers are considering a clampdown on testing during the off-season in a bid to control costs and restrain development.

Currently, GT500 teams are free to do as much testing as they wish between the last round of the season and the following year’s official tests, which usually begin in March.

During the season, teams are restricted to 16 hours of tyre testing outside of official testing, which in recent years has also included at least one in-season test as well as the usual two pre-season tests, typically held at Okayama and Fuji.

Teams belonging to tyre manufacturers that didn’t win a race in the previous season (Yokohama and Dunlop, for 2020) are allowed an additional 24 hours of testing.

Read Also:

GTA chairman Masaaki Bandoh revealed during his regular press conference last weekend at Fuji Speedway that discussions are underway with SUPER GT’s participants about subjecting off-season testing to a similar set of limitations.

“In addition to the in-season test rules, we are talking about controlling the off-season tests run by manufacturers and tyre makers that take place from the end of the final round at Fuji and before the official Okayama test in March,” said Bandoh.

“For example, if there was a test in Japan in June or July, those that tested at Sepang [in February] would not be able to participate. We’re thinking about these kinds of rules.”

While it remains unclear exactly to what extent off-season testing would be reduced, it’s likely to be very limited in comparison to a regular off-season.

Bandoh would however confirm that the end-of-year manufacturer test that usually takes place in late December at Sepang will not be held this year, adding: “We are still discussing whether to hold [next year’s] February Sepang test.”

Narain Karthikeyan, Nakajima Racing

Narain Karthikeyan, Nakajima Racing

Photo by: Surya Prakash

SARD boss says "the usual Kovalainen" returned at Fuji

Previous article

SARD boss says "the usual Kovalainen" returned at Fuji
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Tomohiro Yoshita

Trending Today

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

Clint Bowyer leaving SHR, to join FOX Sports booth in 2021
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Clint Bowyer leaving SHR, to join FOX Sports booth in 2021

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Hendrick taps Alex Bowman as new driver of No. 48 in 2021
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick taps Alex Bowman as new driver of No. 48 in 2021

Coimbatore Honda Talent Cup: Senthil wins four-way scrap by 0.032s
Indian Bike Indian Bike / Race report

Coimbatore Honda Talent Cup: Senthil wins four-way scrap by 0.032s

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Eifel GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Latest news

Super GT prepares to clamp down on off-season testing
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT prepares to clamp down on off-season testing

SARD boss says "the usual Kovalainen" returned at Fuji
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

SARD boss says "the usual Kovalainen" returned at Fuji

De Oliveira glad to draw line under "tough year and a half"
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

De Oliveira glad to draw line under "tough year and a half"

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Poor weather forces Nurburgring FP1 cancellation

2h
2
Formula 1

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

3
Formula 1

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022

1h
4
Formula 1

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

5
Formula 1

Live: Follow Eifel GP practice as it happens

10m

Latest news

Super GT prepares to clamp down on off-season testing
SGT

Super GT prepares to clamp down on off-season testing

SARD boss says "the usual Kovalainen" returned at Fuji
SGT

SARD boss says "the usual Kovalainen" returned at Fuji

De Oliveira glad to draw line under "tough year and a half"
SGT

De Oliveira glad to draw line under "tough year and a half"

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win
SGT

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win

Fenestraz admits "we messed ourselves up" at Fuji
SGT

Fenestraz admits "we messed ourselves up" at Fuji

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.