Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

ARG working on quarantine resolution



ARG working on quarantine resolution
By:

Australian Racing Group is working on getting its New South Wales-based competitors into Tasmania for the TCR Australia/S5000 opener later this month.

The Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains, scheduled for January 24-26, has been plunged into doubt by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in New South Wales.

While cases have no dropped, with zero reported today, a number of other states still have border restrictions in place.

That includes Tasmania, which currently has the Greater Sydney and Wollongong regions on its 'medium risk' list.

That means anybody from those areas would need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Tasmania.

With a number of ARG category competitors, including TCR front-runners Wall Racing and HMO Customer Racing, based in NSW, the organisation is now working with Tasmanian health authorities on a solution.

According to ARG CEO Matt Braid the event itself isn't in danger of being cancelled, while a decision on those affected by the NSW restrictions is expected by the end of this week.

"The event itself is unaffected," Braid told Motorsport.com. "There are no doubts about the event, it can go ahead.

"The key thing for us is working with Tasmanian authorities about the New South Wales quarantine issue, how we can deal with that and work around it.

"We're hopeful of getting some progress on that in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"It's just metro Sydney and Wollongong. All other New South Wales competitors, like regional New South Wales competitors, are fine. It's a handful of competitors based in Sydney, as well as some management and production personnel.

"It's a case of trying to make the process as easy and simply as possible for anyone from New South Wales to attend. But at this stage there's no impact on the event itself.

"The Tasmania government are very keen for the event to happen, so we're having some very productive conversations with them."

The Race Tasmania event will kick off the 2021 seasons for TCR Australia, S5000, National Trans Am and Touring Car Masters.

About this article

Series Other open wheel , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

