Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
05 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
TCR Australia / Breaking news

TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar

shares
comments
TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar
By:
Oct 28, 2019, 3:13 AM

TCR Australia has confirmed a nine-event schedule for 2020, including a non-championship Asia Pacific Cup at Albert Park.

The schedule includes seven points-paying rounds and two non-championship events, the first of which is the TCR Asia Pacific Cup to be held over the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

The other non-points race will be the new Bathurst event in December, expected to feature a 500-kilometre TCR endurance race as its showcase.

The TCR Australia points-paying rounds will follow the Shannons Nationals schedule, kicking off at Sydney Motorsport Park at the end of March, before heading to Mount Panorama for a sprint round on the Bathurst 6 Hour weekend over Easter.

There are then trips to Winton and The Bend in May and June, followed by a TBC in July and a trip to Phillip Island in August.

The series proper will end at Sandown in September before the second visit to Bathurst.

“The Australian Racing Group is delighted to confirm the provisional calendar for the 2020 TCR Australia Series,” said Australian Racing Group boss Matt Braid.

“The introduction of the TCR Asia Pacific Cup is the perfect way to kick off the new season. There will be a lot at stake when our local teams go up against some of the best TCR drivers and teams from around the world on the biggest stage that this country has to offer.

“Bringing Bathurst into our series is going to be a winner for everyone. It will be fabulous to see sprint touring car racing return to the iconic track in almost 25 years too.

“The TCR calendar featuring new and high-profile events, plus the ability for the competitors to race against international competition further cements TCR Australia as the most international and market-relevant touring car category in the the country for drivers and teams alike.”

2020 TCR Australia schedule 

Round Circuit Date
N/C (AGP/Asia Pacific Cup) Albert Park, VIC 12-15 March
1 (Shannons Nationals) Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW 27-29 March
2 (Shannons Nationals) Mount Panorama, NSW 10-12 April
3 (Shannons Nationals) Winton Raceway, VIC 1-3 May
4 (Shannons Nationals) The Bend Motorsport Park, SA 12-14 June
5 (Shannons Nationals) TBC 3-5 July
6 (Shannons Nationals) Phillip Island, VIC 21-23 August
7 (Shannons Nationals) Sandown Raceway, VIC 11-13 September
N/C (Fifth Bathurst event) Mount Panorama, NSW TBC
Next article
Rebuilt Subaru TCR cars hit the track

Previous article

Rebuilt Subaru TCR cars hit the track

Next article

WTCR prize for 2020 TCR Australia winner

WTCR prize for 2020 TCR Australia winner
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Australia Next session

Bend II

Bend II

15 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

3h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

3
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

2h
4
World Superbike

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

3h
5
NHRA

Beckman, Grubnic and Johnson at Heartland Park Topeka

Latest news

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda
TCRA

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field
TCRA

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.