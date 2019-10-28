TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar

The schedule includes seven points-paying rounds and two non-championship events, the first of which is the TCR Asia Pacific Cup to be held over the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

The other non-points race will be the new Bathurst event in December, expected to feature a 500-kilometre TCR endurance race as its showcase.

The TCR Australia points-paying rounds will follow the Shannons Nationals schedule, kicking off at Sydney Motorsport Park at the end of March, before heading to Mount Panorama for a sprint round on the Bathurst 6 Hour weekend over Easter.

There are then trips to Winton and The Bend in May and June, followed by a TBC in July and a trip to Phillip Island in August.

The series proper will end at Sandown in September before the second visit to Bathurst.

“The Australian Racing Group is delighted to confirm the provisional calendar for the 2020 TCR Australia Series,” said Australian Racing Group boss Matt Braid.

“The introduction of the TCR Asia Pacific Cup is the perfect way to kick off the new season. There will be a lot at stake when our local teams go up against some of the best TCR drivers and teams from around the world on the biggest stage that this country has to offer.

“Bringing Bathurst into our series is going to be a winner for everyone. It will be fabulous to see sprint touring car racing return to the iconic track in almost 25 years too.

“The TCR calendar featuring new and high-profile events, plus the ability for the competitors to race against international competition further cements TCR Australia as the most international and market-relevant touring car category in the the country for drivers and teams alike.”

2020 TCR Australia schedule