Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Bargwanna joins GRM for 2020 TCR tilt

shares
comments
Bargwanna joins GRM for 2020 TCR tilt
By:
Dec 18, 2019, 7:31 PM

Bathurst 1000 winner Jason Bargwanna will spearhead a Peugeot TCR Australia programme run by Garry Rogers Motorsport for the next two seasons.

The former Supercars regular will return to active driving next year at the wheel of the Peugeot 308 that was delivered to Australia for the 2019 season finale last month.

The entry will be run by Garry Rogers Motorsport Customer Racing, effectively the same squad that gave Bargwanna his Supercars break back in 1998, and helped deliver a Bathurst win alongside Garth Tander in 2000.

“It is really exciting to confirm that I’m making a return to the driver’s seat, and even more exciting that it is going to happen in an emerging class like TCR,” said Bargwanna.

“I’ve been involved in motor racing for a long time, and TCR has lit a fire inside me. There is so much energy and hype and genuine excitement around the category. It’s a category that makes sense and I can’t wait to get back into race mode."

As it stands Bargwanna is only locked in as the driver for the first of the two years, opening the door for his son Ben to take over in 2021.

The 18-year-old is set for a second Australian Formula Ford campaign in 2020, before teaming up with his dad in the Peugeot for the 500-kilometre Bathurst International TCR race at the end of the season.

“One of my motivations is to team up with my son Ben for the new endurance race at Bathurst," said Bargwanna Senior.

"Having the chance to race alongside your own son in the same car is rare. We’ve seen the likes of the Setons, Johnsons and the Richards families do it at Bathurst, and I feel privileged to be able to share a car at such a special track.

“This TCR programme is a two-year commitment for us. I have no doubt that Ben will be out buying me fishing gear for Christmas next year, and won’t be afraid to try and pry me out of the seat after he finishes his Formula Ford campaign."

Ben Bargwanna, who worked as a mechanic for GRM's TCR programme this season, said his primary focus is winning the 2020 Formula Ford title, not what happens beyond next year.

“Garry and Barry [Rogers] have given me the opportunity to work with on the TCR programme this year, and it has been unbelievable to work in a professional team environment," he said.

“A full-time seat in the series would be amazing, but my focus is on Formula Ford at the moment. I’m a strong believer that you need to do your apprenticeship right, and I still have some things to work on.

"My goal for 2020 is to win the national Formula Ford championship next year, then take on the world's best at Bathurst.”

GRM, even more committed to TCR since shutting down its Supercars programme, is also set to field Renault and Alfa Romeo hardware un the series next season.

Jason Bargwanna, Ben Bargwanna and Garry Rogers

Jason Bargwanna, Ben Bargwanna and Garry Rogers

Photo by: TCR Australia

Next article
New free TV deal for TCR Australia, S5000

Previous article

New free TV deal for TCR Australia, S5000
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Drivers Jason Bargwanna
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Australia Next session

Bend II

Bend II

15 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
NASCAR

Series All-Star spotlight - Candace Muzny

2
NASCAR

Hailie Deegan: Move to Ford camp is "the right path for me"

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR debuts new sponsorship model with four 'premier partners'

4
NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman bests Larson, scores first Cup win at Chicagoland

5
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest news

Bargwanna joins GRM for 2020 TCR tilt
TCRA

Bargwanna joins GRM for 2020 TCR tilt

New free TV deal for TCR Australia, S5000
TCRA

New free TV deal for TCR Australia, S5000

Shannons Nationals re-branded for 2020
Misc

Shannons Nationals re-branded for 2020

Young Aussie lands BTCC test chance
BTCC

Young Aussie lands BTCC test chance

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda
TCRA

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.