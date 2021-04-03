Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP3 in
09 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener
TCR Australia / Race report

Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row

By:

Supercars ace Chaz Mostert recovered from a slow start to repass Aaron Cameron and claim victory in the second TCR Australia race at Mount Panorama.

In an almost carbon copy of the weekend’s opening affair, GRM Peugeot driver Cameron made a rapid start from second on the grid to jump polesitter Mostert, building a 2.9s lead on the first lap.

But Cameron couldn’t maintain his advantage for too long, Mostert cutting the gap to half on the next lap  before closing further on his Peugeot rival on the following three tours.

Unlike Race 1 where Mostert took three laps to make a move, the MPC Audi driver got the job done almost immediately this time, passing Cameron at The Chase on Lap 5.

Cameron tried to keep up with Mostert on the following tour, the two running within a second of each other, but the 28-year-old was eventually able to break away from the rest of the field. 

He finally crossed the line with a three-second advantage, setting the fastest lap along the way.

Garth Tander made it two Audis from the MPC team on the podium, the four-time Bathurst 1000 champion successfully fending off the GRM Alfa Romeo of Jordan Cox.

Cox was one of the big movers of the race, gaining three places on the opening lap before reeling in John Martin (Wall Racing Honda) for fifth.

Contact with Jay Hanson (Ashley Seward Alfa), who subsequently stopped at the top of the hill, promoted him to fourth and he chased Tander hard on the last lap to elevate himself to the final podium spot.

But he ultimately couldn’t close the gap enough to make a pass, crossing the line just over a second behind him.

Martin fell away from the lead pack after being passed by Cox, finishing another six seconds in arrears, with teammate Lee Holdsworth classified just behind him in sixth after passing the Tilton Racing Hyundai of Bradley Shiels with three laps to run.

James Moffat (GRM Renault) made up nine places to finish seventh ahead of Shiels, as Michael Caruso (GRM Alfa) and Jason Bargwana (Burson Peugeot) rounded out the top 10.

2019 runner-up Tony D’Alberto suffered a problem with the shocks on his Wall Racing Honda at the start before a flat tyre forced him to make an unscheduled trip to the pits. He returned back on track but couldn’t complete enough laps to be classified, joining Hanson and Michael Clemente in the list of retirees.

shares
comments

Related video

Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener

Previous article

Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Drivers Chaz Mostert
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
GT

What did NASCAR driver Kevin Conway do after winning ROTY? He became a world champion...

2
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
World of Outlaws

Herrera to drive Holbrook's #8H

5
Vintage

The Sixties: Sports car racing comes of age

Latest news
Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row
Video Inside
TCRA

Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row

39m
Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener
Video Inside
TCRA

Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener

2h
Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour
Endu

Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour

Mar 29, 2021
Lockdown casts doubt over Bathurst 6 Hour
Endu

Lockdown casts doubt over Bathurst 6 Hour

Mar 29, 2021
Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst
TCRA

Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst

Mar 24, 2021
Latest videos
TCR Australia: Mount Panorama - Race 2 Highlights 01:24
TCR Australia
40m

TCR Australia: Mount Panorama - Race 2 Highlights

TCR Australia: Mount Panorama - Race 1 Highlights 01:36
TCR Australia
2h

TCR Australia: Mount Panorama - Race 1 Highlights

Live: Bathurst - Race 3 30:00
TCR Australia
Apr 1, 2021

Live: Bathurst - Race 3

Live: Bathurst - Race 2 30:00
TCR Australia
Apr 1, 2021

Live: Bathurst - Race 2

Live: Bathurst - Race 1 30:00
TCR Australia
Apr 1, 2021

Live: Bathurst - Race 1

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Audi explains decision to quit Formula E in favour of Dakar
Dakar / Breaking news

Audi explains decision to quit Formula E in favour of Dakar

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Doha GP
MotoGP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

More from
Chaz Mostert
Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

Mostert wants full TCR title tilt
Video Inside
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Mostert wants full TCR title tilt

Mostert calls out social media bullies
Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert calls out social media bullies

Trending Today

What did NASCAR driver Kevin Conway do after winning ROTY? He became a world champion...
GT GT / Interview

What did NASCAR driver Kevin Conway do after winning ROTY? He became a world champion...

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Herrera to drive Holbrook's #8H
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Herrera to drive Holbrook's #8H

The Sixties: Sports car racing comes of age
Vintage Vintage / Special feature

The Sixties: Sports car racing comes of age

Isle of Man TT 2022: Dates confirmed and tickets on sale
Road racing Road racing / News

Isle of Man TT 2022: Dates confirmed and tickets on sale

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Kenny Wallace talks about friend Tony Stewart - Track they co-own together will make rule changes
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kenny Wallace talks about friend Tony Stewart - Track they co-own together will make rule changes

Latest news

Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row
Video Inside
TCRA TCR Australia / Race report

Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row

Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener
Video Inside
TCRA TCR Australia / Race report

Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener

Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour

Lockdown casts doubt over Bathurst 6 Hour
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Lockdown casts doubt over Bathurst 6 Hour

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.