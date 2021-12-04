Bathurst TCR: Cox wins finale, heartbreak for Moffat

Aaron Cameron (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot) made a fast start to the 16-lapper from pole, charging into a comfortable lead on the first lap.

However Cameron's advantage was short-lived, Moffat (GRM Renault) diving under Cox (GRM Alfa) at the Chase on Lap 1 before setting after the leader.

On Lap 3 Moffat pulled another move into the Chase to wrestle the lead off Cameron, Cox following him through as Cameron quickly found himself back in third.

A lap later the safety car made its sole appearance after Nathan Morcom's HMO Hyundai hit the wall on the way out of the Dipper.

The race went green again on Lap 7, Moffat able to initially gap Cox for several laps before the Alfa driver closed the gap.

By Lap 10 the margin was well under a second, Cox surviving a hairy moment into Skyline as he danced over the exit kerb.

Moffat managed to hold off Cox until Lap 12 when he slowed dramatically down Conrod due to a delaminating right-front tyre.

Part of Moffat's tyre was left stuck to the front of Cox's as the Alfa took over the lead, with Cameron stalking him from half a second back.

Those two then continued the tense battle for the win over the remaining four laps, Cox doing enough to hold off Cameron and secure the TCR Bathurst 400 crown.

Michael Caruso made it an all-GRM podium in his Alfa, the critical move of his race coming when be charged past Jason Bargwanna at the Chase for what was fourth on Lap 9.

Fourth then became third when Moffat was ruled out of the running with his tyre issue.

Luke King ended up best of the non-GRM cars with fourth in his Melbourne Performance Centre Audi ahead of Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot).

Zac Soutar secured the rookie of the year prize with sixth in his privately-run Honda, while Christopher Mies worked his way up to seventh from he back of the grid.