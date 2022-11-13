Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bathurst TCR: Sweeny wins dramatic opener Next / Bathurst TCR: D'Alberto holds on to win 2022 title
TCR Australia / Bathurst II News

Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather

Tony D'Alberto has one hand on the TCR Australia title thanks to the second Bathurst International race being washed out.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather
Listen to this article

The Wall Racing Honda driver and longtime series leader twice had his title hopes bolstered during a curious morning at Mount Panorama.

First, chief rival Jordan Cox (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot) was slapped with a five-second penalty for his late run-in with Luke King (Moutai Hyundai) in yesterday's opener.

That dropped him from ninth to 14th in the final classification which stretched D'Alberto's advantage from 35 to 49 points.

It also dropped Cox off the front row for the inverted Top 10 Race 2 and left him 14th on the grid instead.

Not that it mattered, with the second race of the weekend ultimately not taking place thanks to poor weather.

The circuit was blanketed in heavy rain and fog shortly before the start, the red flag coming out after several laps behind the safety car.

It was never restarted which means D'Alberto will take that 49-point lead over both Cox and Will Brown (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) into this afternoon's finale, which is worth 75 points.

HMO Hyundai driver Josh Buchan is still mathematically in the hunt sitting 72 points behind D'Alberto ahead of the final race, scheduled for 3:50pm local time.

Watch all the Bathurst International action live and free on Motorsport.tv (for viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand).

shares
comments
Bathurst TCR: Sweeny wins dramatic opener
Previous article

Bathurst TCR: Sweeny wins dramatic opener
Next article

Bathurst TCR: D'Alberto holds on to win 2022 title

Bathurst TCR: D'Alberto holds on to win 2022 title
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst TCR: D'Alberto holds on to win 2022 title Bathurst II
TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: D'Alberto holds on to win 2022 title

Bathurst TCR: Sweeny wins dramatic opener Bathurst II
TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Sweeny wins dramatic opener

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Russell unaware of F1 water leak that Mercedes feared would cost Brazil win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell unaware of F1 water leak that Mercedes feared would cost Brazil win

Mercedes feared a water leak on George Russell’s car could have denied him Formula 1 victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix, but opted not to inform him of the issue.

Verstappen: I had my reasons for not giving Perez F1 spot at Interlagos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: I had my reasons for not giving Perez F1 spot at Interlagos

Max Verstappen says he had “my reasons” why he didn’t give Sergio Perez a place back at the end of the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix and ignored team orders.

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2

George Russell won the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos on Sunday, the 21st round of the Formula 1 World Championship, leading home a Mercedes 1-2 for his maiden F1 victory.

Russell left "speechless" by maiden F1 win in Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell left "speechless" by maiden F1 win in Brazilian GP

George Russell said the "memories came flooding back" as his first-ever Formula 1 grand prix win with Mercedes in Brazil left him "speechless".

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.