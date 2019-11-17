Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
09 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
12 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
TCR Australia / Bend II / Race report

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win

shares
comments
The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 3:10 AM

Melbourne Performance Centre VW driver Aaron Cameron defeated Will Brown to clinch his maiden TCR Australia victory at The Bend on Sunday.

Polesitter Brown led the field at the start in his Hyundai, but couldn't shake off the bright red-and-white Volkswagen of Cameron, who started alongside him on the front row.

Cameron had a look at Brown at the final corner on Lap 2 and finally made a move two laps later, taking advantage of a mistake from the newly-crowned championship to seize the lead.

Once in front Cameron quickly disappeared into the distance, claiming a crushing victory by 7.976s .

Brown, meanwhile, fell into the clutches of Cox but held on to second, the gap to his Garry Rogers Motorsport rival rival less than four-tenths at the flag.

James Moffat finished fourth in another GRM entry, having passed the Wall Racing-run Honda of Tony D’Alberto with a brave move on Lap 5.

Brown’s HMO Customer Racing teammate Nathan Morcom finished right on D’Alberto’s tail in sixth, with first ever TCR Australia race winner Jason Bright (Melbourne Performance Centre VW) taking seventh.

Chris Pither (Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault) was next up in eighth, while the Top 10 was completed by the Melbourne Performance Centre-entered Audi of Russell Ingall and Kelly Racing’s Andre Heimgartner.

Unlike this weekend's opening encounter, which featured an extended, four-lap Safety Car period, Race 2 ran largely without drama, with Dylan O'Keefe the only non-classified finisher.

Next article
The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener

Previous article

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener

Next article

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Event Bend II
Sub-event Race 2
Author Rachit Thukral

TCR Australia Next session

Bend II

Bend II

15 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

3
Super GT

Super GT reveals 2020 calendar with two overseas races

4
Stock car

West Plains report

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda
TCRA

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field
TCRA

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.