Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow

shares
comments
Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow
By:
Mar 17, 2020, 5:01 AM

A decision on whether or not the upcoming Motorsport Australia Championships round in Sydney will be cancelled due to the coronavirus will be made tomorrow.

The governing body has been determined to press on with the March 27-29 meeting at Sydney Motorsport Park, which was set to include points-paying rounds for TCR Australia, S5000 and Porsche's Michelin Sprint Challenge.

That's been complicated by strict state and federal government rulings on mass gatherings, with Motorsport Australia today confirming it's been seeking clarification from authorities on whether the 500-person limit includes operating staff and officials.

Motorsport.com understands Motorsport Australia staff will meet tomorrow to make a final call on whether Sydney goes ahead – with postponement considered the most likely outcome.

Either way, Porsche Cars Australia is understood to have already decided to withdraw its second-tier Sprint Challenge series from the SMP schedule.

The call was based on both consultation with competitors and Porsche's current corporate policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with official confirmation likely to come tomorrow.

Australian Racing Group, which promotes both TCR Australia and S5000, released a statement yesterday saying it would follow the advice of the governing body.

"Australian Racing Group (ARG) will be guided by Motorsport Australia (as the governing motorsport body) and other regulatory bodies coupled with our own risk assessments in any determination as to when and where it is regarded as safe and operationally feasible to race," read an ARG statement.

"In the interim we would ask that you please be patient, understand that updated information comes to hand daily if not hourly and the reality is that as a result the decision making process remains fluid."

TCR Australia and S5000 were both impacted by the Australian Grand Prix cancellation, the former losing its non-point Asia Pacific Cup and the latter its opening championship round.

Porsche Cars Australia was affected too, its second Carrera Cup round having been part of the Albert Park undercard.

Next article
Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Previous article

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Next article

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel , Porsche , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
Grand-Am

SCC: Ten, Finlay Motorsports name change

4
Formula 1

Latest tech updates from F1 test as new Ferrari wing appears

5
Formula 1

Dutch GP might not run in 2020, admits race chief

Latest news

TCR/S5000 promoter announces 'eSport Cup'
TCRA

TCR/S5000 promoter announces 'eSport Cup'

Drivers recount 'bizarre' Friday at Albert Park
VASC

Drivers recount 'bizarre' Friday at Albert Park

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed
TCRA

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow
TCRA

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule
F1

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.