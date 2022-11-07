Tickets Subscribe
Full unification of ARG, Motorsport Australia Championships
TCR Australia / Bathurst II News

Grid set for Bathurst TCR showdown

A 19-car grid has been set for the TCR showdown at the Bathurst International that will see the 2022 series champion crowned.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Grid set for Bathurst TCR showdown
Listen to this article

Factory-backed Honda driver and TCR Australia stalwart Tony D'Alberto heads to Mount Panorama as the series leader with a 46-point lead over Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot driver Jordan Cox.

While that may seem like a comfortable gap, there are additional points on offer for the finale.

There are a total of 210 points up for grabs across the weekend, 75 for Races 1 and 3 (up from 50) and 60 for the inverted Top 10 Race 2 (up from 40).

That has left a whopping 12 cars mathematically in contention for the title.

Behind D'Alberto and Cox, the contenders include 2019 TCR Australia champion Will Brown (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) and Josh Buchan, who will debut the Hyundai Elantra N TCR for HMO Customer Racing.

Privateer Zac Soutar (Honda) is also in contention is Jay Hanson (MPC Audi) and GRM Peugeot pair Dylan O'Keeffe and Ben Bargwanna.

Two more HMO Hyundai drivers in Nathan Morcom and Bailey Sweeny (both i30 N TCRs) are in the mix along with Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot) and Michael Caruso (Ash Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo).

The Bathurst International has attracted one overseas TCR entry, Frenchman Teddy Clairet to campaign a fifth GRM Peugeot in what will be his Mount Panorama debut.

The TCR Australia action kicks off with two practice sessions on Friday ahead of qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday and two races on Sunday.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch all of the Bathurst International action live and free on Motorsport.tv.

Bathurst International – TCR Australia entry list

#

Sponsor/Team

Driver

State

Model

2

Moutai/ZIP PAY

Luke King

NSW

Hyundai i30 N TCR

8

Schaeffler GRM

Dylan O’Keeffe

VIC

Peugeot 308 TCR

9

AWC MPC Racing

Jay Hanson

VIC

Audi RS3 LMS TCR

10

Ashley Seward Motorsport

Michael Caruso

NSW

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR

11

HMO Customer Racing

Nathan Morcom

NSW

Hyundai i30 N TCR

14

Forza Brakes Motorsport

Lachlan Mineeff

NSW

Audi RS3 LMS TCR

15

Michael Clemente Motorsport

Michael Clemente

VIC

Audi RS3 LMS TCR

18

Team Valvoline GRM

Aaron Cameron

VIC

Peugeot 308 TCR

20

Peugeot Sport GRM

Teddy Clairet

FRA

Peugeot 308 TCR

22

Challenge Motorsport/MPC

Iain McDougall

VIC

Audi RS3 LMS TCR

30

HMO Customer Racing

Josh Buchan

NSW

Hyundai Elantra N TCR

33

Swyftx GRM

Jordan Cox

NSW

Peugeot 308 TCR

34

LMCT+ Racing GRM

James Moffat

VIC

Renault Megane RS TCR

41

Valvoline Racing GRM

Kody Garland

NSW

Renault Megane RS TCR

50

Honda Wall Racing

Tony D’Alberto

VIC

Honda Civic Type R TCR

71

Burson Auto Parts Racing

Ben Bargwanna

VIC

Peugeot 308 TCR

110

Team Soutar Motorsport

Zac Soutar

VIC

Honda Civic Type R TCR

130

HMO Customer Racing

Bailey Sweeny

NSW

Hyundai i30 N TCR

999

MPC Team LIQUI MOLY

Will Brown

QLD

Audi RS3 LMS TCR
