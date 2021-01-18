HMO fills title-winning TCR seat

Brown dominated the inaugural 2019 TCR Australia season for the Hyundai squad, and is still the category's only champion courtesy of the 2020 campaign not going ahead due to the global health crisis.

He won't try to defend his title, however, Brown opting to focus on his rookie Supercars season with Erebus Motorsport.

That's opened the door for Buchan to fill the title-winning seat, the 24-year-old joining HMO off the back of several seasons in state Formula Ford and national Formula 3.

He'll be teamed with Nathan Morcom, who continues with the squad after finishing fifth in the standings in 2019.

“I still can’t believe it. I found out not too long ago and it still doesn’t feel real,” said Buchan.

“This morning, once it was Facebook official, I was getting a lot of messages and calls, so I’m really excited.

“The Hyundai TCR car is totally its own beast. I was fortunate that I have been able to secure a drive in the Hyundai because out of all of the brands in TCR, it’s one of the strongest.

“It’s not daunting replacing Will. The car and the team have proven themselves. HMO is the outfit that everyone wants to be with so I consider myself fortunate that they’ve signed me up.

"I’m not taking too much pressure into it, and I feel that if we all do our job, then we’ll be competitive."

Buchan first sampled the i30 N TCR at Wakefield Park late last year, his next running set to come when practice for Round 1 kicks off at Symmons Plains this coming Sunday.

"The test at Wakefield Park was great – totally different to anything I’ve driven previously, but I felt that I adapted to it quickly," he said.

“I have’t raced at Symmons Plains before. I’ve driven past it, so that’s as close as I’ve been. I’m pretty confident that within the first session, I should be able to get my head around things and have a good weekend."

Qualifying and the three races at Symmons Plains will be split across Monday January 25 and Tuesday January 26, taking advantage of the Australia Day long weekend.

All of the action will be shown live and free on Motorsport.tv.