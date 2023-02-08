Honda extends TCR Australia deal

Listen to this article

D'Alberto sealed a hard-fought 2022 title aboard his Wall Racing-run, factory-backed Honda Civic Type R at Bathurst last November.

It has now been confirmed that the D'Alberto/Honda relationship will enter a fifth year in 2023 with the carmaker extending its commitment.

That means D'Alberto will sport the #1 on his Civic as he looks to defend his title and add to his tally of two races wins.

It also means the Bathurst 1000 podium finisher will take part in two rounds of the TCR World Tour and have a crack at the World Tour Final.

“It's great to confirm that I'll be coming back to defend my TCR Australia series title with the #1 placed on my Honda Civic Type R,” said D’Alberto

“The TCR Australia is one of the best racing categories that I've ever been involved with, the cars are rewarding to drive, the competition is close and continues to be an affordable, market-relevant class.

"The Honda Civic Type R TCR has proven around the world to be competitive in all TCR Series, and I was very pleased to give Honda its first title success in Australia last year.

“With the ongoing support from JAS Motorsport, plus the professionalism of Wall Racing, there is no reason why our package won’t be a force in 2023.”

Honda Australia's director of automotive Carolyn McMahon added: “I’m very pleased to announce on behalf of Honda Australia that we will be continuing our support for Tony in TCR Australia in 2023.

"We know how hard Tony and Wall Racing have worked with Honda Australia over the past four years to ultimately win the series last year, and we know they will be doing everything they can to put the #1 Civic Type R TCR back up the front of the field."

The 2023 TCR Australia season kicks off at Symmons Plains on February 24-26.