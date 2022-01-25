Honda re-commits to TCR Australia

Listen to this article

D'Alberto's Civic Type R will carry factory backing across the 2022 season, marking a fourth consecutive year of Honda support in TCR Australia.

D'Alberto will kick off the new campaign in a special livery based on the Sunlight Yellow colour the adorns the road-going Civic Type E Limited Edition.

“We’re excited to be a part of the TCR Australia Series again for 2022 and working with Wall Racing to support Tony’s campaign in the Honda Civic Type R TCR,” said Honda Australia Director, Stephen Collins.

“Tony and the team at Wall Racing have continued to showcase what a great performance car we have in the Civic Type R, which translated to success on the track as well, with a round win at Phillip Island last year.

“Honda has a proud global racing heritage and is involved in the TCR category all around the world, so it has been a fantastic opportunity for Honda Australia to contribute on a local level to that long-standing motorsport tradition via the TCR Australia Series.

“Although the last two seasons have been challenging for everyone involved with the series, we’re looking forward to the new year providing more settled conditions on all fronts and finally seeing the Civic Type R Limited Edition-inspired livery out on the track and amongst the action at Symmons Plains in a few weeks.”

The upcoming TCR season opener in Tasmania, scheduled for February 11-13, will mark D'Alberto's first competitive outing in TCR Australia since last May, after he missed the Bathurst event last December due to his Supercars commitments with Dick Johnson Racing.

“It’s fantastic to be back again with Honda and Wall Racing for the 2022 season of TCR Australia Series,” said D’Alberto.

“I know how significant it is to have manufacturer support when you go racing and it’s been an absolute privilege to represent Honda over the last few seasons, so it’s great to be working with them again this year.

“TCR Australia is a super competitive championship. It has a really strong mix of young and experienced drivers, the cars are run by top level teams and the competition is fierce, so I’m sure it will be a tough battle again out on the track.

“Since I last drove the car at Sydney Motor Sport Park we’ve had some upgrades come through from J.A.S. Motorsport in Italy, so I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel, dialling-in the car and working with the Wall Racing crew to get the most of the of Honda Civic Type R package.”