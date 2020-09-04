Top events
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Aussie Honda TCR squad still eyeing four cars

Aussie Honda TCR squad still eyeing four cars
By:

Honda TCR squad Wall Racing is still hoping to field four Civics this season, despite one of its drivers currently unable to travel to Australia.

The Sydney-based squad was set to expand for the 2020 TCR Australia season, with an additional two cars owned by KCMG team boss Paul Ip to run alongside regulars Tony D'Alberto and John Martin.

Ip was locked in to drive one of those cars for the season, while former WTCC driver Rene Munnich was signed for a one-off appearance in the fourth car at the cancelled Albert Park round in March.

While Ip is based in Canada and unable to travel to Australia, and the make-up of the 2020 TCR Australia season is still very much up in the air, Wall is still confident of fielding the Ip cars should suitable locally-based drivers be available.

“We have four cars here in the workshop," said team boss David Wall.

"Paul’s cars are here, but they are being put on the table for us to put deals together to see if we can run them in particular events until he can come here and drive one of them himself.

“We’ve definitely got our two cars for Tony and John ready to go, and if the right offer and the right driver is on the table to drive one of the other cars, then we’d entertain that idea, for sure.

“It’s a long term project for Paul to come and do a season or two here, so hopefully when it all kicks off, Paul can drive his car and we can go from there.”

It's still unclear when the TCR Australia season will actually start, with the COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne harpooning plans for a mid-September opener at Sydney Motorsport Park.

A mid-October date has been tabled, however it will depend on whether state borders – particularly the one between New South Wales and Victoria – are open by then.

Aussie lands in Europe for TCR test

Previous article

Aussie lands in Europe for TCR test
About this article

Series TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

