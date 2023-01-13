Major tyre switch for TCR Australia
Kumho will replace Michelin as the control tyre supplier for TCR Australia as part of a new multi-year deal.
Michelin has been the control rubber supplier for TCR Australia since its inception in 2019.
However the series will switch to Kumho from this year onwards as part of an international push towards the Korean brand for TCR competition.
The deal will bring TCR Australia into line with the TCR World Tour, TCR Europe, TCR South America, TCR Brazil, TCR Spain, TCR Eastern Europe and TCR Denmark.
The local distributor will be European Technique Race Tyre Service.
The critical tie-up is between TCR Australia and TCR World Tour, with Australia set to host two of the nine World Tour rounds this season.
“This was an important step for TCR Australia to make to fall in line with other major TCR categories around the world,” said Ben McMellan, Head of Category Operations at promoter Australian Racing Group.
“Switching to Kumho means our drivers will have exactly the same compound and construction of tyre that the TCR World Tour teams will be using when they race here later this year.
“It also means that if our drivers or teams want to compete internationally, they are likely to have the same level of tyre knowledge.
“I'd like to extend a huge thanks to Michelin who have been a terrific supporter of TCR in Australia. They have been supportive and understanding through the past four years and we thank them for their commitment.”
The 2023 TCR Australia season kicks at Symmons Plains on February 24-26.
