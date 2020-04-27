Top events
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Taylor confirmed in TCR, S5000 TV role

shares
comments
Taylor confirmed in TCR, S5000 TV role
By:
Apr 27, 2020, 6:12 AM

Molly Taylor has been confirmed as part of the broadcast team for the 2020 Motorsport Australia Championships.

The 2016 Australian Rally Champion and former TCR Australia driver was tipped to take on a pitlane reporter role alongside Jack Perkins as part of the move to the Seven Network this year

That’s how been confirmed, along with the full commentary team consisting of Greg Rust, Matt Naulty and Richard Craill. 

The team will cover a variety of categories across the Motorsport Australia Championships bill, the broadcast headlined by TCR Australia and S5000.

“I will be part of the presenting team for TCR Australia and the Motorsport Australia Championships, doing the pitlane reporting, which will be a lot of fun,” Taylor told the Parked Up podcast.

“Racing all comes down to budget, sponsorship, and it’s a moving beast, particularly in the environment we are in now.

“The commentary role isn’t a departure from a rallying career. I’m very much still working on plans for that.

“But there was no TCR racing opportunity this year, so this will be a fantastic experience. Something new and a bit in the deep end. 

“It’s all about being involved in the sport, diversifying what my skills are, growing and down the line, I would like to think there’s more opportunities once my racing finishes to be involved in the sport in some ways.

“I don’t want to get to the stage where I drive, and that’s all I do. When I stop, I want to have something to do. The sport is our passion, so I always want to be involved in someway. Behind the wheel, as long as that is possibly, but still in some way I do want to be involved.”

The TCR Australia and S5000 seasons are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Series Other open wheel , TCR , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

