TCR Australia / Breaking news

Mostert to make Audi TCR debut

shares
comments
Mostert to make Audi TCR debut
By:

Supercars star Chaz Mostert will make his TCR Australia debut at the season-opener in Tasmania later this month.

Walkinshaw Andretti United driver will line up at Symmons Plains in an Audi run by the factory-backed Melbourne Performance Centre squad.

He'll drive the same RS 3 that was raced by Garth and Leanne Tander in 2019, with his WAU engineer Adam DeBorre, also a regular MPC contractor, running the car.

Mostert will have his first taste of the Audi with a test at Phillip Island today, ahead go the Symmons opener on January 25-26.

"Melbourne Performance Centre have put this deal together for me, and it’s great that I will have the chance to get some early miles for 2021," said Mostert.

“TCR is a pretty cool series. Racing door-to-door is what all drivers want to be involved in. I’m excited to drive the Audi.

“At this stage, I’m locked in for the test at Phillip Island and the first round at Symmons Plains. We’ll see how the year pans out, but as a driver, you want to be in car, so I'm excited to come down and get some laps and kick off the new year driving a new race car.”

Read Also:

MPC boss Troy Russell said he's expecting Mostert to be a front-runner at what will be the first TCR Australia round since late 2019.

“I’m looking forward to TCR this year," said Russell. "After sitting on the sidelines for most of 2020, it will be great to get back to the track.

“It’s great to have Chaz on board with us. He is obviously a great driver and an excellent person to have around the team. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

“And of course, Chaz presents an excellent opportunity to get some strong results. We saw in 2019 with Garth that the Audi is capable to running at front, so we’re looking forward to see what Chaz can do in the pack."

Mostert has flirted with TCR Australia before, having tested a Hyundai at Sydney Motorsport Park way back in 2018.

He then went close to putting together a full programme with HMO Customer Racing for the 2019 season, only for it to be kiboshed by his then-employer Tickford Racing.

He still has plenty of experience outside of Supercars, though, including a number of seasons as part of BMW's factory GT line-up.

That yielded a Daytona 24 win at the beginning of 2020, before the driver and manufacturer parted ways later in the year.

Holdsworth inks Alfa TCR deal

Previous article

Holdsworth inks Alfa TCR deal
Series Supercars , TCR Australia
Drivers Chaz Mostert
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United , Melbourne Performance Centre
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

