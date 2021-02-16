Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
61 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

shares
comments
New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
By:

The postponed Phillip Island TCR Australian and S5000 round will take place on the second weekend in March.

The Victorian circuit was set to his the All Wheels Race Fest this weekend, which included the second rounds of the TCR and S5000 seasons and season openers for Australian Superbike and GT World Challenge Australia.

However, as first revealed by Motorsport.com, a statewide snap five-day lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak forced Motorsport Australia and Australian Racing Group to postpone the event.

With Victoria tracking well towards the planned re-opening on Wednesday night, a new date has been named for the event – March 12-14.

That will effectively make it a double-header with the Sandown Supercars round, which is scheduled for March 20-21.

TCR Australia, S5000 and Australian GT will all still be on the Phillip Island bill, however the 2+4 concept couldn't be revived thanks to scheduling issues with ASBK.

“We’re really pleased to confirm this new date for the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships and also to be able to secure a new date so quickly,” said Motorsport Australia Championships director Michael Smith.

“I’d like to thank the team at Phillip Island for their flexibility and support, allowing us to put this event on in March.

“Motorsport Australia is in regular dialogue with the Victorian Government about this event and will certainly work to deliver a COVID safe event in line with all restrictions and requirements that may be in place at the time.

“We hope that we will be able to welcome fans to this event, however understandably there is still some uncertainty about what restrictions may be in place, so at this stage we are not offering tickets for sale. This is something we’ll monitor closely and provide regular updates for motorsport fans.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the team at Motorcycling Australia for their hard work in preparing for the 2+4 Australian All Wheels Race Fest. While we are unable to make the joint-event work for this specific date, we’ve formed a great partnership over recent months and fully expect this combined event to happen in the very near future."

You can watch all of the action from Phillip Island live and free on Motorsport.tv (some geo-restrictions apply).

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

Previous article

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel , GT World Challenge Australia , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
Formula 1

New McLaren includes "fresh ideas" despite rules limits

6h
5
WEC

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

Latest news
New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
TCRA

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

32m
Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
TCRA

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

Feb 12, 2021
Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault
TCRA

Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault

Feb 10, 2021
Angelo books one-off TCR return
TCRA

Angelo books one-off TCR return

Feb 9, 2021
Tasmania TCR: Cox wins dramatic final heat
TCRA

Tasmania TCR: Cox wins dramatic final heat

Jan 26, 2021
Latest videos
TCR Australia: Zac Soutar - Baskerville hotlap 02:01
TCR Australia
Jan 29, 2021

TCR Australia: Zac Soutar - Baskerville hotlap

TCR Australia: Drivers thoughts on the Baskerville Raceway 02:42
TCR Australia
Jan 29, 2021

TCR Australia: Drivers thoughts on the Baskerville Raceway

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 2 GRM crash 00:36
TCR Australia
Jan 26, 2021

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 2 GRM crash

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 3 Crash 00:30
TCR Australia
Jan 26, 2021

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 3 Crash

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Highlights 01:33
TCR Australia
Jan 25, 2021

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Highlights

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Yates to miss two Supercars rounds
Supercars / Breaking news

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds

Premat secures Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars / Breaking news

Premat secures Bathurst 1000 return

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Trending Today

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

New McLaren includes "fresh ideas" despite rules limits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New McLaren includes "fresh ideas" despite rules limits

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Special feature

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Yates to miss two Supercars rounds

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Indianapolis: U. S. Nationals past winners, history
NHRA NHRA / News

Indianapolis: U. S. Nationals past winners, history

Latest news

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault

Angelo books one-off TCR return
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Angelo books one-off TCR return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.