Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

New date for TCR's Bathurst debut

shares
comments
New date for TCR's Bathurst debut
By:

TCR Australia will make its long-awaited debut at Mount Panorama as part of next year's Bathurst 6 Hour.

The production car enduro, which was cancelled twice in 2020, is set to go ahead on its now-traditional Easter date next April.

The undercard has now been locked in as well, TCR Australia to headline the supports in what will be a long-awaited Mount Panorama debut for the category.

TCR Australia was meant to stage a sprint round at the 6 Hour last Easter and a 500-kilometre, two-driver enduro at the Bathurst International in November.

However both were cancelled due to the global health crisis.

Other supports for next April's Bathurst 6 Hour include the new-look GT World Challenge Australia, National Trans Am, Hyundai Excels, Radical Australia and the New South Wales Historic Touring Car series.

“We had two attempts at running the Bathurst 6 Hour in 2020, but it wasn’t to be," said event manager Ken Collier.

"In 2021, we are going to get there, and we promise that it will be the best yet.

“Our production car competitors have been very resilient during the COVID period. We were so close to getting the event on, but to have almost every single entrant reconfirm for 2021 is an outstanding response.

"We expect that we will have well over 50 entrants, and possibly even tip over 60.

“To have a great support cast just adds to the magic nature of the event. It will be the first-ever race for TCR Australia and Trans Am, and the return of GT cars to Bathurst is always special.

“And expect big fields for the Hyundai Excels, Radical and Historic racers. There won’t be a minute without action.”

Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke added: “After the cancellation of the Bathurst 6 Hour in 2020 it will be great to see the event return to the mountain in its traditional Easter time slot.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming competitors and teams to Mount Panorama for this popular event on the Mount Panorama calendar.”

The Bathurst 6 Hour will take place between April 2-4 next year.

Load comments

