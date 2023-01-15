New TCR deal looms for Supercars talent
Melbourne Performance Centre is hopeful of re-signing Supercars talent Will Brown for the 2023 TCR Australia season.
Brown used one of the previous-generations Audis, run by MPC, to great success last year, almost stealing the title from long-time points leader Tony D'Alberto in a final race thriller at Bathurst.
The factory-backed Audi squad is now looking to get the Erebus Motorsport driver back on board to spearhead its 2023 campaign in the latest-spec RS 3 raced by Jay Hanson last season.
Should the deal go through, Brown would form part of a thee-car MPC lineup, with the team fielding interest from drivers for its other two cars.
“We are really very confident that we are going to have a competitive line-up for the 2023 TCR Australia season,” said MPC boss Troy Russell.
“We still have a number of elements to lock away, and there are some time pressures, but interest has been positive.
“Locking away Will in the new-specification RS 3 is a priority, and we hope to be able to make a firm announcement on that shortly.
“Jay Hanson proved the capabilities of that car, and with Will’s extra experience, we feel that he will be a title contender.
“Not that the other two cars are lacking for speed, though. Will showed how good his Audi was [last season], finishing second in the title. That chassis also won the 2021 series. We suspect that chassis is the most successful that we have here in Australia.”
Brown already has a TCR Australia title to his name, having dominated the inaugural season in 2019 while driving a Hyundai.
As referenced by Russell, MPC has been a title-winning team too with Chaz Mostert securing the 2021 crown in an Audi.
The 2023 TCR Australia season kicks off at Symmons Plains on February 24-26.
Major tyre switch for TCR Australia
Phillip Island added to SpeedSeries schedule
Latest news
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
Formula E’s Gen3 era kicked off with more unpredictability as Andretti’s Jake Dennis recovered from poor pre-season testing to dominate in Mexico. Here's how it played out and what the opener hints at what is to come in the new generation of the electric series
F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"
Gunther Steiner says the comments made by rival Formula 1 teams about Haas and its relationship with Ferrari early in 2022 felt like "a broken record."
Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"
Lucas di Grassi admitted that his Mexico City E-Prix podium was unexpected, particularly as Mahindra went into the Formula E season with test days still in its allowance.
Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification
Porsche’s motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach says the next big step for global sportscar racing would be to unify its prototype classes into one set of rules in the longer term.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.