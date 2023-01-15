Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Major tyre switch for TCR Australia Next / Phillip Island added to SpeedSeries schedule
TCR Australia News

New TCR deal looms for Supercars talent

Melbourne Performance Centre is hopeful of re-signing Supercars talent Will Brown for the 2023 TCR Australia season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
New TCR deal looms for Supercars talent
Listen to this article

Brown used one of the previous-generations Audis, run by MPC, to great success last year, almost stealing the title from long-time points leader Tony D'Alberto in a final race thriller at Bathurst.

The factory-backed Audi squad is now looking to get the Erebus Motorsport driver back on board to spearhead its 2023 campaign in the latest-spec RS 3 raced by Jay Hanson last season.

Should the deal go through, Brown would form part of a thee-car MPC lineup, with the team fielding interest from drivers for its other two cars.

“We are really very confident that we are going to have a competitive line-up for the 2023 TCR Australia season,” said MPC boss Troy Russell.

“We still have a number of elements to lock away, and there are some time pressures, but interest has been positive.

“Locking away Will in the new-specification RS 3 is a priority, and we hope to be able to make a firm announcement on that shortly.

“Jay Hanson proved the capabilities of that car, and with Will’s extra experience, we feel that he will be a title contender.

“Not that the other two cars are lacking for speed, though. Will showed how good his Audi was [last season], finishing second in the title. That chassis also won the 2021 series. We suspect that chassis is the most successful that we have here in Australia.”

Brown already has a TCR Australia title to his name, having dominated the inaugural season in 2019 while driving a Hyundai.

As referenced by Russell, MPC has been a title-winning team too with Chaz Mostert securing the 2021 crown in an Audi.

The 2023 TCR Australia season kicks off at Symmons Plains on February 24-26.

