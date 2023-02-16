Subscribe
TCR Australia News

Oliphant TCR Australia deal confirmed

The revival of Tom Oliphant's racing career in TCR Australia is now official.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
As first reported by Motorsport.com, the two-time British Touring Car Championship race winner will join Ash Seward Motorsport for the 2023 TCR Australia season.

The deal marks a return to the cockpit for the 32-year-old after he walked away from the BTCC to relocate to Australia last year.

Oliphant will make his TCR Australia debut at Symmons Plains on February 24-26 driving the Autoglym-backed ASM Alfa Romeo raced by Michael Caruso last season.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to announce I’m down under and I’ll be racing in the TCR Australia Series,” said Oliphant.

“It’s been a dream of mine to race in Australia and I’ll finally get to live it out in 2023.

"TCR Australia is obviously a very, very competitive category with drivers such as Will Brown making a career in the class and it will be great to be competing against them. I see it as a real challenge and I’m looking forward to every moment.

“I’m very proud to be joining Ashley Seward Motorsport. The team do an incredible job and I was impressed when I met with them in Melbourne recently.

"The Alfa Romeo is a proven race winner and I’m proud to also be representing Autoglym in Australia. It’s such a big brand with great heritage.

“I’m excited to race at Symmons Plains as my first round. It looks a really interesting track and I’ve watched a lot of video, so I can’t wait to get started.”

ASM boss Ash Seward said he expects Oliphant to be among the title contenders given his pedigree and touring car experience.

“It’s great to welcome Tom to our team, alongside Autoglym in our Alfa Romeo TCR,” said Seward.

“Tom has proven to be a leading contender in touring cars overseas, as well as other racing categories, and to have him choose TCR Australia is a real feather in our cap.

“There’s no doubt that the competition will be very competitive this year. There are some very strong driver and car combinations, and we feel that we have the right ingredients to make a strong tilt for the title.

“I also would like to thank Michael Caruso for his efforts last year. He was terrific to have as part of our team and I hope we can work together again in the future.”

