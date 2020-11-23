Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event

shares
comments
Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event
By:

Phillip Island will play host to a joint Motorsport Australia Championships and Australian Superbike Championship event next February.

The 'Australian All Wheels Race Fest', currently scheduled for February 19-21, will be run as a joint venture between governing bodies Motorsport Australia and Motorcycling Australia.

The line-up will include both TCR Australia and S5000 on the four-wheel side, both categories having named a 'February TBA' date on their 2021 schedules, as well as the full suite of ASBK classes including Supersport and Supersport 300.

It will be the first time ASBK and the Motorsport Australia Championships have run together.

The event will effectively fill the Phillip Island slot traditionally used by World Superbike, which is expected to delay its trip down under to the back end of next year in the hope that Australia's strict border restrictions have eased.

“The Australian All Wheels Race Fest is a great opportunity for both Motorsport Australia and Motorcycling Australia to further build upon our already strong relationship and deliver an event that will be something that hasn’t really been done in Australia in recent times,” said Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca.

“This will be an exceptional opportunity for motorsport fans to get up close and experience both disciplines across their respective categories. It promises to deliver a magnificent start to the 2021 Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships calendar.

"We are thrilled to be able to get such an event up and running that will provide a terrific day out for a very wide range of motorsport fans.

“There will of course be subtle changes required to the track and officials to meet the differing safety requirements, but all this will be factored into the schedule which will provide some really exciting on track action across the weekend at a terrific Victorian venue."

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle added: “The Australian All Wheels Race Fest idea has been spoken about for some time and both Motorcycling Australia and Motorsport Australia look forward to working together closely.

“This is an idea that motorsport fans have wanted for some time, and together with Motorsport Australia there is a real passion from us to deliver cross discipline world-class event.

‘’When we bring our collective rider, driver and teams together in the same paddock, we know it will deliver the best on track action and a sensational fan experience.

‘’Not only will it be a great fan experience, but also a great learning experience for our respective organisations which will improve our own championships in the future.”

Supercars had announced a two-plus-four wheel event with ASBK at the Perth SuperNight this year, however it didn't go ahead due to the pandemic.

Second Honda confirmed for 2021

Previous article

Second Honda confirmed for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Other bike , Other open wheel , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time
NHRA NHRA / News

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race

CHAMPCAR/CART: The Art and Science of Ergonomics
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: The Art and Science of Ergonomics

Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series

Latest news

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event

Second Honda confirmed for 2021
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Second Honda confirmed for 2021

Honda extends TCR Australia backing
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Honda extends TCR Australia backing

Caruso TCR deal extended to 2022
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Caruso TCR deal extended to 2022

Trending

1
NHRA

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time

4
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Important to finish “emotional” last MotoGP race

11h
5
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: The Art and Science of Ergonomics

Latest news

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event
TCRA

Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event

Second Honda confirmed for 2021
TCRA

Second Honda confirmed for 2021

Honda extends TCR Australia backing
TCRA

Honda extends TCR Australia backing

Caruso TCR deal extended to 2022
TCRA

Caruso TCR deal extended to 2022

2021 TCR Australia calendar confirmed
TCRA

2021 TCR Australia calendar confirmed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.