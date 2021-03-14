Top events
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
18 Apr
Race in
35 days
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
18 days
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
26 days
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
32 days
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
39 days
All me

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert wins frantic second race
TCR Australia / Race report

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert wins frantic second race

By:

Chaz Mostert triumphed in a tense all-Audi battle with Luke King for Race 2 honours at Phillip Island.

The Melbourne Performance Centre pair looked like they had have some competition in the early stages of the 15-lapper, when Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot) made a flying start.

He managed to pass both Mostert and King on the opening lap, before he and King staged a three-lap battle for the lead.

However his charge was short, Cameron dropping back through the field as the Audis asserted their dominance.

It didn't take long for Race 1 winner Mostert to settle under King's rear wing and start to pressure the TCR rookie. But getting past wasn't easy, King defending hard against the Bathurst 1000 winner.

Their frantic battle continued until the dying stages, with multiple side-by-side runs over Lukey Heights.

It wasn't until two laps from home that Mostert finally got the job done, getting a run on King through Southern Loop and Stoner before firing up the inside at Honda.

From there he was able to gap King and take a second TCR race win by just under a second.

Even better for Mostert was that points leader Lee Holdsworth had a shocker, his ASM Alfa stalling on the grid as he went to start from third place.

He ended up way down in 16th, leaving Mostert as the series leader.

The Wall Hondas were next in line, John Martin and Tony D'Alberto finishing third and fourth.

The battle for fifth was wild, positions five to 10 separated by a couple of seconds at the finish. It was Jason Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot) that came out on top, ahead of Michael Clemente (Wall Honda), Cameron, Zac Soutar (Wall Honda), Ben Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot) and Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai).

The round concludes with a final heat this afternoon.

Watch all of the action from Phillip Island live and free on Motorsport.tv.

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert romps to record win

Previous article

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert romps to record win
About this article

Series TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

