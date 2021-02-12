Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
65 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

shares
comments
Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
By:

The Victorian lockdown has prompted the postponement of the Motorsport Australia Championships event at Phillip Island.

The circuit was set to host what was billed as the All Wheels Race Fest next weekend, which included the second round of the TCR Australia and S5000 seasons, the opening GT World Challenge Australia round, and the opening Australian Superbike round.

However a new COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne has forced organisers to postpone the event.

More to follow.

Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault

Previous article

Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel , GT World Challenge Australia , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

2
NASCAR Cup

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

12h
3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
Formula 1

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike

7h
5
NASCAR Cup

Fox adds two new hosts for its 'NASCAR Race Hub' show

Latest news
Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
TCRA

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

17m
Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault
TCRA

Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault

Feb 10, 2021
Angelo books one-off TCR return
TCRA

Angelo books one-off TCR return

Feb 9, 2021
Tasmania TCR: Cox wins dramatic final heat
TCRA

Tasmania TCR: Cox wins dramatic final heat

Jan 26, 2021
GRM teammates disagree over clash
TCRA

GRM teammates disagree over clash

Jan 26, 2021
Latest videos
TCR Australia: Zac Soutar - Baskerville hotlap 02:01
TCR Australia
Jan 29, 2021

TCR Australia: Zac Soutar - Baskerville hotlap

TCR Australia: Drivers thoughts on the Baskerville Raceway 02:42
TCR Australia
Jan 29, 2021

TCR Australia: Drivers thoughts on the Baskerville Raceway

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 2 GRM crash 00:36
TCR Australia
Jan 26, 2021

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 2 GRM crash

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 3 Crash 00:30
TCR Australia
Jan 26, 2021

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 3 Crash

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Highlights 01:33
TCR Australia
Jan 25, 2021

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Highlights

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Winton Supercars postponed to next Friday
Supercars / Breaking news

Winton Supercars postponed to next Friday

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test
Supercars / Breaking news

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Trending Today

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Foyt team now “engineering-led” after lacking consistency
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Foyt team now “engineering-led” after lacking consistency

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike

Amber Cope fires back at Kevin Harvick
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Amber Cope fires back at Kevin Harvick

Latest news

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Crash forces Moffat into spare Renault

Angelo books one-off TCR return
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Angelo books one-off TCR return

Tasmania TCR: Cox wins dramatic final heat
Video Inside
TCRA TCR Australia / Race report

Tasmania TCR: Cox wins dramatic final heat

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.