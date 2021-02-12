Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
The Victorian lockdown has prompted the postponement of the Motorsport Australia Championships event at Phillip Island.
The circuit was set to host what was billed as the All Wheels Race Fest next weekend, which included the second round of the TCR Australia and S5000 seasons, the opening GT World Challenge Australia round, and the opening Australian Superbike round.
However a new COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne has forced organisers to postpone the event.
More to follow.
