Queensland TCR: Brown storms to round win

The Melbourne Performance Centre driver was in a league of his own throughout the weekend, starting with a comfortable pole on Saturday.

His job in the opener was made easier when Hyundai's Bailey Sweeny, who came into the round as series leader, was left stranded before the race with a battery issue.

That left Brown alone on the front row, the Supercars regular storming into an early lead that he eventually built to a 10-second margin over reigning series champion Tony D'Alberto in his Wall Honda.

The top 10 was reversed for the second race with newcomer Brad Harris starting from pole in his privateer Honda.

Harris was jumped by Michael Clemente in his Cupra at the start but managed to get back through into a lead he would hold until the end.

Not that Harris had it easy, with Aaron Cameron (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot) and Brown hunting him down.

The pair of pros couldn't find their way past, though, settling for second and third respectively.

Brown started the finale from pole and controlled the 21-lapper from start to finish.

He did have to hold off the field thanks on the final lap after a very late restart, but had little trouble coming home ahead of D'Alberto (on the road).

D'Alberto was nursing a 10-second penalty for early contact on Jordan Cox (GRM Peugeot), the late safety car painful as he was dumped to 10th with the compressed field.

That promoted Cameron to second and Harris to third.

Despite no standout results, Hyundai's Josh Buchan came away with the series lead – by a single point over Sweeny.

That was thanks to a controversial Saturday outcome after Sweeny had seemingly got going after his battery issue and circulated to bank points with a rear-of-field finish.

However he was later disqualified for having bump started his i30.

Cox was another title contender to suffer bad luck in the final race of the weekend. After the contact from D'Alberto at turn 3 he was hit by Harris at turn 4 and taken out of the race.

The TCR Australia season continues at Sandown next month.