Richards to make TCR debut at Winton

Third-generation racer Clay Richards will make his TCR Australia debut at Winton this weekend.

Richards, the son of Steve and grandson of Jim, will line up in a 14-car field for the third round of the 2023 TCR Australia season.

The Toyota 86 regular will drive a Shannons-backed Audi run by Melbourne Performance Centre for his TCR debut.

“This is a great opportunity for me to taste TCR racing for the first time,” said Richards.

“It’s a whole new experience for me with front-wheel-drive race cars, racing against lots of drivers with plenty of experience in the category and with these cars.

“My aims for the weekend are simple – to be consistent, continue learning every time I go on the track and clock up plenty of laps across the event.

“Naturally, I’m hoping this weekend is something we can build upon for the future.”

Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot driver Jordan Cox, meanwhile, is hoping to use the Winton weekend to run down series leader, Hyundai's Bailey Sweeny.

Cox currently sits second in the standings, just ahead of GRM teammate Aaron Cameron.

“I have got full trust in the GRM crew with what they do – there are four drivers in GRM and we have all got our own unique driving styles but we work very well together to go down a path then put our own personal touches on things,” Cox said.

“I’m pretty confident moving forward, the boys have had some good tests and we have seemed to have made a great gain.

“I am here to win the series, I’m not here just to make up the numbers. I haven’t had the race wins I’ve wanted but I’ve been up there a lot of the time.”

Will Brown is a notable absentee from the entry list, the Audi driver currently on a trip to the United States with his Erebus Supercars squad.

Entry list – TCR Australia Winton

#

SPONSOR

DRIVER

STATE

VEHICLE

MODEL

CC

COLOUR

1

Honda Wall Racing

Tony D'Alberto

VIC

Honda

Civic FK7 TCR

1998

Red/White

4

Shannons Insurance MPC

Clay Richards

VIC

Audi

RS3 LMS SEQ

1984

Green/White

14

Purple Sector

Lachlan Mineeff

NSW

Audi

RS3 LMS SEQ

1998

Orange

15

Carl Cox Motorspport

Michael Clemente

VIC

Cupra

Leon Competicion TCR

1998

Black/Red

18

Team Valvoline GRM

Aaron Cameron

VIC

Peugeot

308 TCR

1600

Red

22

Challenge Motorsport

Iain McDougall

VIC

Auid

RS3 LMS SEQ

1984

Red/Silver/Black

30

HMO Customer Racing

Josh Buchan

NSW

Hyundai

i30N Sedan

1999

Blue/Orange

33

Schaeffler GRM

Jordan Cox

NSW

Peugeot

308 TCR

1600

Green/White

41

Valvoline Racing GRM

Kody Garland

NSW

Peugeot

308 TCR

1800

Red

71

Burson Auto Parts Racing

Ben Bargwanna

VIC

Peugeot

308 TCR

1600

Blue/Red/White

74

Exclusive Switchboards / Wall Racing

Brad Harris

NSW

Honda

Civic FK7 TCR

1998

Aquamarine

110

Team Soutar Motorsport

Zac Soutar

VIC

Audi

RS3 LMS TCR

1998

Black/Yellow

115

Autoglym / Ashley Seward Motorsport

Tom Oliphant

NSW

Lynk & Co

CO 03 TCR

1750

White/Red/Green

130

HMO Customer Racing

Bailey Sweeny

NSW

Hyundai

i30N TCR

1999

Blue/Orange

 

