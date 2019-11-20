Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
09 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
13 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

shares
comments
TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda
By:
Nov 20, 2019, 10:19 PM

The Honda last raced in TCR Australia by Nestor Girolami has been sold to series rookie Michael Clemente.

The Wall Racing-run Civic dominated the Sandown TCR round back in September, factory Honda WTCR ace Girolami showing the local field a clean pair of heels with a pole and three race wins.

The Sydney team will now part ways with the car, Hyundai Excel champ Clemente set to run it as a privateer entry in TCR Australia next season.

Clemente is the first confirmed driver for the new Michelin Cup rookie prize, the 18-year-old's current TCR experience limited to a handful of laps in a Wall Honda at the driver evaluation day at Winton earlier this year.

The best of the rookies will win a test with a European TCR team.

“The TCR Australia Series has taken off this year and the amount of support on offer from Wall Racing made the decision easy,” Clemente said.

“While the step to TCR is pretty daunting, there is lots to look forward to and I am really excited to get into the season.

“The team at the Australian Racing Group has been fantastic and have helped make the transition possible with the evaluation day at Winton. That was crucial in giving me the chance to see what the car was like.”

Next article
The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale

Previous article

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Australia Next session

Bend II

Bend II

15 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

3
World of Outlaws

Knoxville Nationals - Recaps from the past (1993-1994)

4
Super GT

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji

5
Score

Series announces Baja 1000 broadcast time

Latest news

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda
TCRA

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Cameron passes Brown for maiden win

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field
TCRA

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.