Former Bathurst backer Supercheap joins TCR Australia

The automotive parts and accessories retailer has inked a five-year deal that will see the category known as the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

There will also be a commercial link with S5000.

The move coincides with a shift away from Supercars for Supercheap, after rival parts retailer Repco was signed as the title sponsor for both the series and the Bathurst 1000.

The rift began with the Bathurst deal, which brought Supercheap's 15-year stint as the Great Race's primary backer to an end.

It's expected there won't be a full Supercheap-backed car on the grid next season either.

“As an Australian-owned retailer, we are proud to continue investing in Australian motorsport," said Supercheap's managing director Benjamin Ward.

"The TCR series, with its diverse range of turbo-charged touring cars, delivers fantastic racing and with the broadcast of every race now on free-to-air television – this is accessible to all Aussie motorsport fans.

“Supercheap Auto is well known as the longest naming rights sponsor of the Bathurst 1000, and for us, our new partnership with TCR gives us the opportunity to bring high quality motorsports to more Australians, more often.

"Our support of the TCR category offers fantastic market-relevant racing in Australia. For the V8 lovers, the S5000 category is first class open-wheel racing.”

Matt Braid, CEO of TCR/S5000 promoter Australian Racing Group, added: “It is a strong endorsement of the TCR Australia product and our growth plans for the category that Supercheap Auto has identified TCR as a strategic platform to align its iconic brand and engage Australians who love their cars and motorsport.

“For more than two decades Supercheap Auto has supported motorsport in Australia with unwavering passion and best-in-class activation. It is an honour to know that commitment will now extend to the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, for at least the next five years."

The 2021 TCR Australia and S5000 seasons will kick off at Symmons Plains on January 24-26.