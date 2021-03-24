Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst

It will mark the Supercars legend's fourth appearance in the front-wheel-drive series, after he made a trio of round starts in a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi back in 2019.\nThat included a race win and two second places at The Bend, while he also took pole for the season-opener at Albert Park in 2020 that went on to be cancelled.\nTander will be teamed up with series leader Chaz Mostert at the MPC Audi squad.\nLiam McAdam will also join the Audi line-up, as Carrera Cup regular Duvashen Padayachee prepares for his first TCR start with the HMO Customer Racing Hyundai squad.\nTCR Australia entry list \u2013 Bathurst\n\n\n\n\n\nCar #\n\n\nSPONSOR\/TEAM \n\n\nDRIVER\n\n\nCAR\n\n\nMODEL\n\n\n\n\n2\n\n\nMPC Moutai Racing\n\n\nLuke King\n\n\nAudi\n\n\nRS 3\n\n\n\n\n5\n\n\nGarry Rogers Motorsport\n\n\nJordan Cox\n\n\nAlfa Romeo\n\n\nGiulietta Veloce\n\n\n\n\n7\n\n\nValvoline Racing GRM\n\n\nMichael Caruso\n\n\nAlfa Romeo\n\n\nGiulietta Veloce\n\n\n\n\n9\n\n\nAshley Seward Motorsport\n\n\nJay Hanson\n\n\nAlfa Romeo\n\n\nGiulietta Veloce\n\n\n\n\n10\n\n\nAshley Seward Motorsport\n\n\nLee Holdsworth\n\n\nAlfa Romeo\n\n\nGiulietta Veloce\n\n\n\n\n11\n\n\nHMO Customer Racing\n\n\nNathan Morcom\n\n\nHyundai\n\n\nI30N\n\n\n\n\n15\n\n\nMichael Clemente Motorsport\n\n\nMichael Clemente\n\n\nHonda\n\n\nCivic Type R\n\n\n\n\n17\n\n\nBurson Auto Parts Racing\n\n\nJason Bargwanna\n\n\nPeugeot\n\n\n308 TCR\n\n\n\n\n18\n\n\nTeam Valvoline GRM\n\n\nAaron Cameron\n\n\nPeugeot\n\n\n308 TCR\n\n\n\n\n24\n\n\nMobil 1 Wall Racing\n\n\nJohn Martin\n\n\nHonda\n\n\nCivic Type R\n\n\n\n\n25\n\n\nMPC Bostik Racing\n\n\nChaz Mostert\n\n\nAudi\n\n\nRS 3\n\n\n\n\n30\n\n\nHMO Customer Racing\n\n\nJosh Buchan\n\n\nHyundai\n\n\nI30N\n\n\n\n\n33\n\n\nLowbake Racing GRM\n\n\nDylan O'Keeffe\n\n\nRenault\n\n\nMegane RS\n\n\n\n\n34\n\n\nLMCT+ Racing GRM\n\n\nJames Moffat\n\n\nRenault\n\n\nMegane RS\n\n\n\n\n37\n\n\nMPC Astrontech Racing\n\n\nChelsea Angelo\n\n\nVolkswagen\n\n\nGolf GTI\n\n\n\n\n50\n\n\nHonda Wall Racing\n\n\nTony D'Alberto\n\n\nHonda\n\n\nCivic Type R\n\n\n\n\n71\n\n\nBurson Auto Parts Racing\n\n\nBen Bargwanna\n\n\nPeugeot\n\n\n308 TCR\n\n\n\n\n75\n\n\nMelbourne Performance Centre\n\n\nGarth Tander\n\n\nAudi\n\n\nRS 3\n\n\n\n\n97\n\n\nLM Motorsport\n\n\nLiam McAdam\n\n\nAudi\n\n\nRS 3\n\n\n\n\n110\n\n\nTeam Soutar\n\n\nZac Soutar\n\n\nHonda\n\n\nCivic Type R\n\n\n\n\n130\n\n\nHMO Customer Racing\n\n\nDuvashen Padayachee\n\n\nHyundai\n\n\ni30N\n\n\n\n\n333\n\n\nTilton Racing\n\n\nBrad Shiels\n\n\nHyundai\n\n\nI30N\n\n\n\n\n