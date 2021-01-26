Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
TCR Australia / Symmons Plains / Race report

Tasmania TCR: Cox takes first victory

shares
comments
Tasmania TCR: Cox takes first victory
By:

Jordan Cox took a first TCR Australia win in the second race of the 2021 season at Symmons Plains.

It was an all-Garry Rogers Motorsport battle for the first portion of the race, both Cox (GRM Alfa) and Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot) getting the jump on polesitter Lee Holdsworth (ASM Alfa).

Cameron then capped off his sensational launch from fourth on the grid by sliding up the inside of Cox at Turn 6 on the opening lap to grab the lead.

The GRM pair ran nose-to-tail for the next 14 laps, until Cameron ran wide at the hairpin thanks to a technical issue.

That left Cox in a relatively comfortable lead, the former production car racer managing to gap back to Holdsworth to take the chequered flag by nine-tenths.

"That was a hairy race at the start, we were banging doors," said Cox. "It was all happening, but that's what I love about racing. We had the pace in the end, so I couldn't be happier."

With Cameron dropping right to the back of the field, Chaz Mostert (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) was promoted to the final spot on the podium. It was a fairly lonely race for the Supercars ace, though, who was 3.2s behind the winner and well over a second clear of teammate Luke King.

Nathan Morcom ended up best of the HMO Hyundais in fifth, one spot ahead of teammate Josh Buchan and Tilton Hyundai driver Brad Shiels.

Father-son duo Jason and Ben Bargwanna (Burson Peugeots) finished eighth and 10th, split by Wall Racing Honda's Tony D'Alberto.

There was some action for a few of the big names in the field, starting with an early clash between GRM teammates Michael Caruso and Dylan O'Keeffe. Caruso was out of the race on the spot after tagging the wall, while O'Keeffe got going again and finished 11th.

Jay Hanson (ASM Alfa), who was penalised for tagging Mostert at hairpin yesterday, was on the receiving end of contact today. The teenager had been running seventh when James Moffat (GRM Renault) dropped a wheel in the braking zone and piled into the back of Hanson's car, taking both of them out of the race.

"Apologies to Jay," said Moffat. "Both him and I got a run on [Buchan] up to the hairpin. It felt like the Hyundai squeezed me a bit. I had it all under control, and all of a sudden she took off on me under brakes."

The final TCR race of the opening round will take place at 3:30pm local time today and can be watched live and free on Motorsport.tv.

Hanson loses TCR podium for collision with Mostert

Previous article

Hanson loses TCR podium for collision with Mostert

Next article

GRM teammates disagree over clash

GRM teammates disagree over clash
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Event Symmons Plains
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Brian Johnson of AC/DC Gung-Ho racing driver
Vintage Vintage / Special feature

Brian Johnson of AC/DC Gung-Ho racing driver

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

RACE: Mid-Ohio Runoffs F440 results
SCCA SCCA / News

RACE: Mid-Ohio Runoffs F440 results

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / News

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

Marlin out for rest of season due to injury
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Marlin out for rest of season due to injury

Latest news

GRM teammates disagree over clash
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

GRM teammates disagree over clash

Tasmania TCR: Cox takes first victory
TCRA TCR Australia / Race report

Tasmania TCR: Cox takes first victory

Hanson loses TCR podium for collision with Mostert
Video Inside
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Hanson loses TCR podium for collision with Mostert

Tasmania TCR: Holdsworth leads Alfa 1-2-3
Video Inside
TCRA TCR Australia / Race report

Tasmania TCR: Holdsworth leads Alfa 1-2-3

Trending

1
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

2
Vintage

Brian Johnson of AC/DC Gung-Ho racing driver

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
Sprint

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

5
SCCA

RACE: Mid-Ohio Runoffs F440 results

Latest news

GRM teammates disagree over clash

GRM teammates disagree over clash

TCR Australia
4m
Tasmania TCR: Cox takes first victory

Tasmania TCR: Cox takes first victory

TCR Australia
23m
Hanson loses TCR podium for collision with Mostert

Hanson loses TCR podium for collision with Mostert

TCR Australia
16h
Tasmania TCR: Holdsworth leads Alfa 1-2-3

Tasmania TCR: Holdsworth leads Alfa 1-2-3

TCR Australia
18h
Tasmania TCR: Debut pole for Holdsworth

Tasmania TCR: Debut pole for Holdsworth

TCR Australia
21h

Latest videos

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Highlights 01:33
TCR Australia
18h

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Highlights

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Mostert spin 00:20
TCR Australia
18h

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Mostert spin

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Start 01:13
TCR Australia
18h

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Start

Live: Tasmania - Race 3 30:00
TCR Australia
Jan 21, 2021

Live: Tasmania - Race 3

Live: Tasmania - Race 2 30:00
TCR Australia
Jan 21, 2021

Live: Tasmania - Race 2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.