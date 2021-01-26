Top events
Previous
TCR Australia / Race report

Tasmania TCR: Cox wins dramatic final heat

shares
comments
By:

Jordan Cox triumphed in a dramatic final TCR Australia heat at Symmons Plains.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa driver spent the 25-lap race engaged in a tense battle with fellow Alfa driver Lee Holdsworth in the Ash Seward Motorsport entry.

It was actually Holdsworth that won out in the battle too, the former Supercars full-timer passing Cox for the lead two laps from home.

However Holdsworth was by that stage already carrying a five-second penalty for a jump start, which meant Cox was promoted back into the lead at the finish as the on-track winner was dropped back to third behind Cox and Chaz Mostert (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi).

Read Also:

"I'm really stoked, it's a great way to finish the weekend," said Cox.

"It's probably not the way I wanted to do it, I wanted to cross the line first then. But full credit to Lee and Chaz, it's great sharing a track with those guys."

Holdsworth, meanwhile, was miffed by his penalty.

"I'm not sure what's going on there," he said. "I'm looking forward to seeing the replay because there's no way I jumped it.

"Anyway I had a really cool battle with Jordan. It's a shame to get [back to pitlane] first and park it in third."

Luke King (MPC Audi) capped off an impressive rookie weekend with fourth, followed by HMO Hyundai pair Nathan Morcom and Josh Buchan.

Jay Hanson (ASM Alfa) recovered from his Race 2 clash to finish seventh ahead of Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot), Michael Caruso (GRM Alfa) and Dylan O'Keeffe (GRM Renault).

Another two GRM drivers Jason Bargwanna and James Moffat caused a stir with a huge final-lap, last-corner crash.

The pair were running 11th and 13th when something broke in the back of Bargwanna's Peugeot, the car firing across the infield and collecting Moffat's Renault at speed.

Both drivers were able to walk away from the frightening crash.

The TCR Australia season continues at Phillip Island on February 19-21.

