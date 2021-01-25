Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Symmons Plains / Race report

Tasmania TCR: Holdsworth leads Alfa 1-2-3

shares
comments
By:

Lee Holdsworth led an all-Alfa Romeo podium to kick off the 2021 TCR Australia season.

The former Supercars full-timer triumphed in what was his first TCR race, narrowly beating Jordan Cox in a tense battle.

It was Cox who led the way early on, the GRM Alfa driver getting the jump on Holdsworth at the start from the outside of the front row.

Holdsworth kept Cox well within his sights in those opening laps, before sneaking back into the lead through Turn 6 on Lap 6.

Cox then spent the rest of the race shadowing Holdsworth as the pair gapped the field, the margin between the two just seven-tenths at the end of the 20-lap affair.

"It's a nice way to start the year off and get the ball rolling," said Holdsworth.

"A couple of weeks I hadn't even driven a front-wheel-drive car. A week ago I had my first go, and I'll tell you what, it was a bit of a head stuff. But I got around it, and now we've got some speed."

Holdsworth's Ash Seward Motorsport teammate Jay Hanson finished a controversial third in the squad's second Alfa.

The teenager dropped behind Chaz Mostert (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) early in the race, before misjudging a move to reclaim the final spot on the podium. A locked brake on the way into the hairpin saw Hanson crunch into the back of Mostert's car, the resulting spin dropping the Supercars ace back to seventh.

He was only able to recover to sixth in the three laps that were left.

"I want to say sorry to Chaz," said Hanson after the race. "It was completely my fault, I locked a brake. I'm so sorry."

Josh Buchan (HMO Hyundai) made the most of Mostert's misfortune to grab fourth followed by Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot).

Mostert and teammate Luke King finished sixth and seventh, as Brad Shiels (Tilton Hyundai), Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai) and James Moffat (GRM Renault) rounded out the Top 10.

Michael Caruso, meanwhile, had an action-packed race after his GRM Alfa wouldn't select first gear to start the formation lap. That meant he had to start from pitlane instead of from fifth, a solid recovery drive yielding 12th in the race.

There are two more TCR Australia races tomorrow, both of which will be shown live and free by Motorsport.tv.

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains

Previous article

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Event Symmons Plains
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Tasmania S5000: Randle takes emotional pole
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Qualifying report

Tasmania S5000: Randle takes emotional pole

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

IMSA Roar: Nasr puts AXR Cadillac on pole for qualifying race
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

IMSA Roar: Nasr puts AXR Cadillac on pole for qualifying race

Retro: The point-less minnow F1 teams of 1991 Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Retro: The point-less minnow F1 teams of 1991

Latest news

Tasmania TCR: Holdsworth leads Alfa 1-2-3
Video Inside
TCRA TCR Australia / Race report

Tasmania TCR: Holdsworth leads Alfa 1-2-3

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains

Tasmania TCR: Debut pole for Holdsworth
TCRA TCR Australia / Qualifying report

Tasmania TCR: Debut pole for Holdsworth

Motorsport.tv live motorsport action returns
TCRA TCR Australia / Preview

Motorsport.tv live motorsport action returns

Trending

1
Other open wheel

Tasmania S5000: Randle takes emotional pole

4h
2
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

3
MotoGP

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

4
IMSA

IMSA Roar: Nasr puts AXR Cadillac on pole for qualifying race

5
Formula 1

Retro: The point-less minnow F1 teams of 1991

14h

Latest news

Tasmania TCR: Holdsworth leads Alfa 1-2-3

Tasmania TCR: Holdsworth leads Alfa 1-2-3

TCR Australia
4m
Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains

Livestream: TCR Australia from Symmons Plains

TCR Australia
2h
Tasmania TCR: Debut pole for Holdsworth

Tasmania TCR: Debut pole for Holdsworth

TCR Australia
2h
Motorsport.tv live motorsport action returns

Motorsport.tv live motorsport action returns

TCR Australia
Jan 22, 2021
Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000

Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000

TCR Australia
Jan 20, 2021

Latest videos

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Highlights 01:33
TCR Australia
8m

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Highlights

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Mostert spin 00:20
TCR Australia
15m

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Mostert spin

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Start 01:13
TCR Australia
21m

TCR Australia: Tasmania - Race 1 Start

Live: Tasmania - Race 3 30:00
TCR Australia
Jan 21, 2021

Live: Tasmania - Race 3

Live: Tasmania - Race 2 30:00
TCR Australia
Jan 21, 2021

Live: Tasmania - Race 2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.