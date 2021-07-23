Tickets Subscribe
TCR Australia News

The Bend added to revised TCR Australia schedule

By:

The Bend Motorsport Park will host TCR Australia in October as part of the category's pandemic-affected schedule.

The Bend added to revised TCR Australia schedule

The series has effectively been on hiatus since the beginning of May, with the fifth round of season at Morgan Park first postponed and then cancelled due to seperate COVID-19 outbreaks.

That round will now be replaced by a trip to The Bend Motorsport Park on October 15-17, four weeks after the season is set to resume at Sandown.

The Bend round will be a full Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships round, also featuring GT World Challenge Australia, Touring Car Masters, Trans Am and the Porsche Michelin Sprint Cup.

Racing will be run on the 4.95-kilometre 'International' layout and will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV as part of the Australian Racing Group's broadcast deal with the Seven Network.

“ARG is excited to bring our racing categories back to The Bend in October this year,” said ARG CEO Matt Braid.

“We visited The Bend twice in our first year of TCR racing in 2019, and it proved popular amongst fans and competitors alike.

“The facilities are second to none in Australia, the events are always well promoted and supported, and we look forward to seeing our huge variety of categories tackle The Bend’s impressive layout.”

There will also be a second lower-key Motorsport Australia Championships event at The Bend on the following weekend, October 22-24, which will also coincide with the Adelaide Hills Rally.

The second leg of The Bend double-header will feature the likes of Radicals, Production Cars, Sports Sedans and Porsche 944s.

“This back-to-back weekend of motorsport is a real treat for fans and competitors alike,” said Motorsport Australia's Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith.

“Given the interruptions to our calendar in 2021, this double header provides a fantastic opportunity for so many teams and categories to enjoy two huge weekends of racing.

“The Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships events being joined by other disciplines in the region is also an exciting prospect, and allows everyone to experience plenty of different action on asphalt and dirt and we can’t wait to get to The Bend for a fortnight in October.

“Thanks must go to The Bend, our categories and competitors and our sponsors for being so nimble and adaptive in what has been a tough year for us all. We’re thrilled to be able to host this double-header with plenty of different categories and disciplines, along with our unique development programmes, at a world-class venue.”

